Squid Game Season 2 Trailer Teases Why Player 456 Gi-hun Returned

To borrow an aphorism made famous by a former U.S. president: “fool me once: shame on you; fool me twice: shame on me.” It was hard not to think of that adage when a second season of Squid Game was announced with lead character Seong Gi-hun a.k.a. Player #456 (Lee Jung-jae) returning as a contestant in another round of life-or-death games.

Sure, the Squid Game season 1 finale makes clear that Gi-hun has revenge on his mind. But is playing along with the exploitative contests of the rich and wealthy the best way to get back at them? Thankfully, Netflix has finally released the lengthy “main” trailer for Squid Game season 2 and it provides us with a better idea of what the once-and-future Player 456 is getting out enduring this ordeal for a second time. Give the full trailer a watch below.

It would appear that Gi-hun, bless him, has a plan here. After a tense conversation with his enemy the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) via an adorable golden piglet intercom device (surely that will be coming to a Hot Topic near you soon), Gi-hun agrees to be put back in the game as Player 456 once again. There appears to be no quid pro quo here – no deal that if Gi-hun wins, the Squid Game is finished forever or anything. But surely even the Front Man understands that Gi-hun’s participation isn’t merely a straightforward rematch.

That confirmation comes a little later on when an unnamed fellow competitor asks 456 why he came back. Gi-hun simply responds “I’m trying to put an end to this game. How will he go about doing so? If the action-packed imagery of the trailer is anything to go off of, he’s simply going to kill every masked man he can find on the Squid Game campus. “Those who created this game…We should fight them,” he says.