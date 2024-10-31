Squid Game Director and Cast Give New Details on Season 2 Plot, Setting, and Games

Hwang confirmed that Gi-hun would be using this courage to return to the island where the games are played again. “If season 1 was about the story of Seong Gi-hun, or Player Number 456, entering Squid Game for the first time, and about how he survives and leaves the game as a winner, season 2 is going to be that Gi-hun, based with his memories of the first game and the experiences, going through a new realization and an awakening and returning once again to the game in order to stop this unjust game,” said Hwang.

Wi’s detective character, Jun-ho, will also be returning. In season 1, Jun-ho infiltrated the Squid Game to search for his missing brother, who had previously taken part in the competition. The season 1 ending reveals that Jun-ho’s brother is actually Front Man In-ho (Lee Byung-hun), also known as the Recruiter. In-ho was a previous winner of the game, and has since become part of the operation. Jun-ho eventually finds In-ho in Season 1, only to be shot by his brother and to subsequently fall off a cliff.

“I hope that all of you will be looking forward to seeing the story of Jun-ho unfold,” teased Wi, through an interpreter, at the Lucca press conference, “where he quite literally turned away from the gates of death and, in order to find his brother and to chase those cruel ones behind the game and to put an end to this unjust, brutal game, what kind of things he will go through, how determined you will find him and his charisma along the way.”

Season 2 will introduce 12 new cast members, including The Glory’s Park Sung-hoon, Sweet Home’s Park Gyu-young, and K-pop star Jo Yu-ri.

Squid Game Season 2 Setting and Games

It wasn’t just Squid Game’s plot, characters, and themes that struck a chord with viewers in 2021, but also the show’s incredible art and production design, which helped define the competition’s bright brutality. “You will get to see some of the more familiar places that you’ve already seen in season 1,” said Hwang. “For example, the dormitory set and the stairway with those very vivid colors, and also the space where these games are played. However, unlike before, there are definitely a lot of new elements that we’ve added. So, when you watch season 2, it’s going to feel familiar, yet very refreshing. ”

The design is inextricably tied to the children’s games at the center of the deadly competition, and Hwang confirmed that there will be both returning and new games in season 2. “Most of [the challenges] are going to be very new games where the scale has gotten greater,” said Hwang. “It’s going to be more intriguing and also play against a more beautiful backdrop.”