How the Most Beloved SpongeBob SquarePants Characters Were Created

That level of world-building, where everyone has that one character they like or even one particular scene they always remember for some reason, doesn’t come easy. You need the talent, yes, but you also need the talent to have freedom. “You don’t have corporate people or people who are trying to make something that’s a replication of something that’s a replication of something else,” Baker says. “And now, even more so with the dawning of AI is that, with SpongeBob, you have human beings who are telling very human stories, and they’ve allowed the creative wackjobs to be running the boat.”

You can’t nail down the success of SpongeBob to just any one thing, but if there is an element that the cast has in common, it’s chemistry. They each light up like a Christmas tree when asked about their castmates. You can sense the genuine support they’ve had for each other over such a long stretch of time. They share all the memes, have gone to all the reunions, and they have created a genuine family outside of the soundbooth. Much of which originates from, and can be attributed to, the late Stephen Hillenburg, the man who created SpongeBob.

“I mean, the secret sauce is Steve; he was the guy, the only guy in the kitchen, and made the secret sauce before he showed it to anybody,” SpongeBob actor Tom Kenny says.

But even more than the literal makings of the show, Hillenburg helped foster a lovingly creative and accepting environment—one that wasn’t like the other jobs out there. Mary Jo Catlett, who voices Mrs. Puff, says she’s had work before where some sort of prima donna would take her best lines for their character instead. Such a thing doesn’t happen with SpongeBob, and Kenny helps to carry on the legacy by encouraging a collaborative, all-encompassing community on the show.

“I was getting on a plane, and I was behind this little girl and asked her for something, then said thank you,” says Catlett. “And her eyes went really wide, and she said, ‘Are you Mrs. Puff?’ It was great. It’s wonderful to be recognized, and when people say, ‘I knew when I heard that voice. I knew. I knew I had heard that voice before…’ It makes me feel very good.”

From all walks of life, SpongeBob seems to be universal. You’ll find many fine people, both young and old, continue to make references to a specific gag or moment. But while fans have a strong relationship with the show, the main cast experiences it in their own way, too: a space to commune with one another. “We check on each other. We’ve been through a lot,” says Alan, who gets noticeably excited after being asked about the cast while gleefully showing off her Patrick Star lamp as an aside. “We’ve been through kids growing up and parents passing and other big career accomplishments.”