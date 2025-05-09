Blood of Zeus’ Showrunners Get Candid About Original Ending Plan and What Comes Next

On that note, was Heron’s immediate resurrection always the plan for what was next after season two’s finale or was that something that was expedited once this became the show’s final season? How would Heron’s journey have differed?

Join our mailing list Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

VP: That’s a great question. We always hoped to spend more time with Heron, to really let his character evolve over time. One of our biggest goals was to explore the relationship between the brothers. We wanted to take them from a place of deep mistrust, even hatred, to a place where, by the end, they would be willing to die for one another. That kind of transformation had to feel gradual and earned, and we were looking forward to telling that arc across multiple seasons.

That said, the plan was always for Heron to sacrifice himself. The difference is, if we had more time, it would’ve happened later, after more growth, more conflict, and more healing between him and Seraphim. Heron was always going to realize that Seraphim was the one the prophecy truly pointed to. And he was always going to make the unselfish choice: to lay down his life so that his brother could step into who he was meant to become, and in doing so, save countless others. With the show concluding in this third season, we expedited that arc but the emotional core of Heron’s journey remained intact.

CP: As Vlas mentioned, we always knew that Heron would ultimately sacrifice himself for the greater good and that his selflessness would be a catalyst for Seraphim to change course. Originally, we had planned for that moment to close out season 4, but we had to move it forward when the series was condensed. We understand some viewers might be surprised by the number of characters’ deaths in this final season, but once Typhon, Cronus, and the Titans were unleashed, we felt the stakes demanded real sacrifice. That kind of overwhelming threat couldn’t be resolved without loss. Truthfully, we’ve always struggled with stories that present massive, world-shattering battles, only for all the main heroes to walk away unscathed. That’s not how it works, not in real life. War brings chaos, death, and sacrifice. When you’re facing an overwhelming aggressor, sometimes the only path forward is to fight back, no matter the cost. But there is loss, which is why we must honor the fallen and appreciate their sacrifice, which is what we hope comes across there.

Also, Heron’s relationship with Alexia was another casualty of the accelerated timeline. What we had hoped to explore over a longer arc had to be distilled into a flash-forward, one that, in many ways, heightens the tragedy. Heron sacrifices not just his life, but the future he could have had with her, in order to ensure Zeus’s liberation and the salvation of their world. That moment was inspired by a passage from With the Old Breed, a memoir chronicling the brutal Pacific campaigns of WWII. The author wrote of young Marines who gave up every future milestone, marriage, family, growing old, for a cause greater than themselves. We saw Heron’s sacrifice in that same light.

Seraphim has always been one of Blood of Zeus’ most interesting characters who has evolved far beyond his initial role as a villain. Talk a little about exploring this rewarding evolution, taking Seraphim down this path, and bringing this arc to fruition by the end of this season?