“I’m Not Sure It Could Have Existed At Any Other Time” – Big Mouth Creators On Series’ Ending

DEN OF GEEK: It’s been so much fun to see this series evolve since its beginning. Is it satisfying to get the rare luxury of bringing many of these characters’ stories to fruition across eight seasons as they all find their respective cliques and learn a little more about themselves?

MARK LEVIN: I mean, it is a rare treat to be able to tell a story that long and to be able to really explore these characters in depth over so much time. To have anyone’s puberty last eight years is pretty cool.

JENNIFER FLACKETT: But also to age the characters and to have animation that changes was not something that [we anticipated]. Andrew often talks about the fact, because he’s from Family Guy. He never thought that the character models would change and we hadn’t really talked about that. Then when we realized that the show’s all about changes, that was really interesting to us.

ML: Also, to have the runway to be able to know that we were going to close out the show, and to be very thoughtful and intentional in our approach to that, was great. We went on a retreat with the writers in advance of season eight to just talk about everything and wrestling with this big idea. Ultimately, the big question was, “How do you end a story about characters who are just beginning their story – their lives,” you know? That’s the conclusion of the future being the thing they have to wrestle with most–the unknown of the future.

I’m glad you touched on that too, because I do think there are always really high expectations that surround any series finale and I think you guys handled this one very gracefully. Was this always kind of the ending that you had envisioned for the show? Did it change over time?

ANDREW GOLDBERG: No, we don’t have plans. We even like to figure out each season with our staff as we go. I mean, it would be great if we had a plan from the very beginning, but we did not, and like Mark said, we really came into season eight with this dilemma of “how do you tell the end of a story about kids who are just starting out?” I remember when we were first talking about what the final episode would be, Gil Ozeri, who wrote it, kind of looked at us and was like, “Well, you guys, it’s your show. What do you think? What is the show about?” And I was like, “I don’t know.” Mark thought that the most salient thing that we’ve learned over the years is that the show is about this idea that you’re not alone. That was sort of our guiding principle for the final episode, too. This idea that the future is scary and unknown, but you’re not alone. You have your friends to go into it with.