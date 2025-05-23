“I’m Not Sure It Could Have Existed At Any Other Time” – Big Mouth Creators On Series’ Ending
The creators of Big Mouth break down the show's final season and reflect on eight seasons of hormonal humor.
This article contains spoilers for Big Mouth season 8.
It’s become increasingly rare for a streaming series to end on its own terms, especially when that series has run for eight seasons and revolves around the uncontrollable hormonal impulses of a bunch of teenagers.
Big Mouth made waves upon its premiere back in 2017, yet it’s grown into one of Netflix’s longest-running shows and a program that’s experienced as many changes as its adolescent protagonists. The series is comfortable indulging in its cruder and more mature impulses, whether that’s relentless Hormone Monsters or anthropomorphic genitals. That being said, there’s an undeniable heart to Big Mouth and it’s an animated comedy that actually strives to educate and enlighten, as wild as that may seem, as it preaches inclusivity and a truly modern world of sex, relationships, and identity.
As Big Mouth reaches its splashy big finish with its eighth season, the comedy’s co-creators — Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin — open up on their animated project’s farewell year. Goldberg, Flackett, and Levin get candid on Big Mouth’s latest changes as its characters acclimate to high school, the highs and lows of pornography, and their trepidation over sticking the landing. Also: the one storyline that was almost turned into its own interactive episode!
DEN OF GEEK: It’s been so much fun to see this series evolve since its beginning. Is it satisfying to get the rare luxury of bringing many of these characters’ stories to fruition across eight seasons as they all find their respective cliques and learn a little more about themselves?
MARK LEVIN: I mean, it is a rare treat to be able to tell a story that long and to be able to really explore these characters in depth over so much time. To have anyone’s puberty last eight years is pretty cool.
JENNIFER FLACKETT: But also to age the characters and to have animation that changes was not something that [we anticipated]. Andrew often talks about the fact, because he’s from Family Guy. He never thought that the character models would change and we hadn’t really talked about that. Then when we realized that the show’s all about changes, that was really interesting to us.
ML: Also, to have the runway to be able to know that we were going to close out the show, and to be very thoughtful and intentional in our approach to that, was great. We went on a retreat with the writers in advance of season eight to just talk about everything and wrestling with this big idea. Ultimately, the big question was, “How do you end a story about characters who are just beginning their story – their lives,” you know? That’s the conclusion of the future being the thing they have to wrestle with most–the unknown of the future.
I’m glad you touched on that too, because I do think there are always really high expectations that surround any series finale and I think you guys handled this one very gracefully. Was this always kind of the ending that you had envisioned for the show? Did it change over time?
ANDREW GOLDBERG: No, we don’t have plans. We even like to figure out each season with our staff as we go. I mean, it would be great if we had a plan from the very beginning, but we did not, and like Mark said, we really came into season eight with this dilemma of “how do you tell the end of a story about kids who are just starting out?” I remember when we were first talking about what the final episode would be, Gil Ozeri, who wrote it, kind of looked at us and was like, “Well, you guys, it’s your show. What do you think? What is the show about?” And I was like, “I don’t know.” Mark thought that the most salient thing that we’ve learned over the years is that the show is about this idea that you’re not alone. That was sort of our guiding principle for the final episode, too. This idea that the future is scary and unknown, but you’re not alone. You have your friends to go into it with.
Were there any other series finales that you looked to for inspiration? I felt the tiniest bit of Moonlighting in terms of the characters’ universe kind of being dismantled around them.
AG: Not really. I wanted to do that Andrew was masturbating and right before he comes, it cuts to black, and we don’t know if he comes or not or if he gets shot by the guy in the diner. Nobody else got on board with that.
JF: I will say, like when you were just talking about it – to me Cheers and Mary Tyler Moore–
AG: Cheers was a great finale.
JF: Those were two great finales that were funny and were emotional. That has always been our guiding light with Big Mouth. We didn’t really realize when we first started how important the emotionality was going to be. That these were kids with big feelings and everything mattered so much. So I think just that idea–we knew we wanted the end to be emotional, but it was also emotional for us! When we had our final table read and all those kids walked off, everyone was crying. So, I think that also a big part of it, too – being funny, emotional, and that we really wanted to do well by these characters. We wanted to feel like the future was pretty bright for them.
AG: Sometimes with finales, shows try to reinvent the wheel. They’ll make the finale its whole own thing. As a fan, I always like a finale that’s just like a really good episode of the show. That was also one of our goals and one of the reasons why we went back to the middle school for the finale because that was the heart of the show.
Big Mouth is obviously very silly, but it pushes some really important messages, too. It’s filled with encouraging examples of representation as well. Which storyline or piece of character development are you the most proud of bringing to life here?
JF: I just think we all learned so much about human sexuality and human development making this show. I can really say I learned a lot and I feel like we really created something where the things that we learned–we really wanted to tell people about things like female pleasure. I did not think that was a story that I was going to do. Like, I knew there’d be periods. I knew there’d be masturbation, right? But beyond that–going into asexuality and all these things that really came from real students that we spoke to who said, “I don’t feel represented.” That was really interesting and we didn’t really know about that. I think that always interested us in all these different ways. Consent is something – both in the first and the last season – that we really talk about in a specific kind of way. Those were things we learned as the world changed. The world changed so much while we were making the show, so we had to really keep abreast of everything.
And Holly Hunter is Compassion. I really will say that Holly Hunter’s Compassion was a real thrill for all of us.
AG: I agree that the learning experience of making this show has been incredible and the breadth of who we’ve learned from. We had this moment in season one where we did “Girls Are Horny Too,” where we realized–we had read Peggy Orenstein’s book, Girls & Sex, and she had come to the writers’ room to talk to us. One of the things that she writes about is that in sex ed, we teach boys about their boners and ejaculation and girls about menstruation. We don’t teach–we don’t imply to girls as we’re teaching about sex–that they’re supposed to experience pleasure, too. We realized, “Oh my God, our first episode is literally about a boy masturbating and in the second episode a girl gets her period. We did the very thing that we’re not supposed to do. So we course-corrected with the fifth episode of the first season, “Girls Are Horny Too.”
Then, like Jen said, the idea for having an asexual kid was totally born out of how we speak to teenagers every year with their sex ed teacher, Shafia Zaloum, who’s a great sex ed teacher in the Bay Area. That storyline came directly from one of her students being like, “Hey, I’m asexual, and I’d really love to see a character like me on TV.” We were like, “Absolutely.” He actually read scripts for us and gave us his thoughts. It was a really great collaboration. So, we’ve had this amazing experience where we’re learning from experts, but also from teenagers; from kids.
The pornography episode from this season is really strong, but it’s also exciting that you’re able to do an episode that helps normalize pornography, break it down, but also explore the more toxic behavior it can reinforce, too. Did this feel like significant subject matter to explore?
JF: Well, that’s always how we like to explore any topic: like we’re having a conversation. The first one was about the head push and if it’s okay or if it’s not okay. We were like, “Oh, that’s got to go in the show.” Our kids need to basically be having the same conversation that we’re having. That’s often a way that leads us, but it was actually my daughter who was talking about guys and their relationship with porn. She was like, “It’s really kind of ruined them and it’s such a bummer.” So when we were coming into this last season, I thought that we should explore that. We had done porn in the very first season, but it didn’t get to the heart of the problem.
AG: It was more of an addiction story.
JF: It was more of an addiction story. It wasn’t really a porn story. We really realized–and this was another thing we talked to a lot of people about–just about how porn was becoming sex education and how unfortunate that is and what do we do about it. How do you masturbate again when you’ve gotten used to porn? All those things. It’s not just one thing. It turned out it was a lot of things, all of which play out over three episodes. You really get the chance to realize what’s going on and how it can actually affect your life in all these different ways.
AG: We had this really cool experience where–as we were figuring out that story, we always, every season, meet with a group of teenagers via Zoom and really pick their brains and ask them questions. This time, for the first time ever, we split them up between boys and girls because we wanted to hear what the boys had to say and what the girls had to say. It was amazing just the disconnect that seemed to occur where – at least for the groups of kids that we talked to – the boys were kind of like, “We get it. Porn isn’t real. It doesn’t actually affect the way we behave.” While the girls were like, “No.” They did not feel the same way.
JF: It was shocking, but true! All that was just so interesting.
Absolutely, and then to have your characters at an age where they can emulate that behavior, too. I always love when the show will do a bit of a concept episode that does something structurally different, like the penultimate entry that has the whole grab bag of odds and ends formula. I think that’s such a smart way to touch on a bunch of stuff that couldn’t organically be covered in the series.
ML: When you’re heading to the end of an experience like this, you realize there’s so much left to say and so much you still want to say. In this case, we reached out through social media to the fans and said, “Hey, what are the things you wish we talked about?” That’s really true, we really did do that.
So, are those real questions, then, from real fans?
ML: Yeah, those topics, they’re all real.
JF: And when we say that there was a ton about queefing, that’s also actually true. We had thousands of responses. We had this vaginismus story and one of the guys on the staff was like, “I don’t like the vaginismus story…” But a lot of people were asking about it so clearly there is interest there! So I wanted to find a way to do that.
ML: It all really came from that experience of serving the fans. And we love form-breaker episodes. We love form-breakers, but this was a great one. It was an opportunity, in a grab bag kind of way, to race through all these things that we never got a chance to talk about. These probably would have been episodes or storylines, but maybe they’re even better for the fact that they don’t last for an entire episode. “What’s it like to go to the gynecologist?” That doesn’t need to be a whole episode. These ideas can be their own mini-movies, like the Looney Tunes one.
Well, I was going to say exactly that. You dress each one up in a different style, whether it’s The Twilight Zone or the whole Looney Tunes aesthetic. Was this episode more of a challenge to bring together?
AG: Yeah, I think that’s always the fun with the form-breakers. I think it’s fun for the fans. It’s fun for us, too, on a creative level. Last year we did the international episode, where we did a show in different languages. We did that Christmas episode with all the different kinds of animation. It’s always so much fun for us, but this one in particular was great because I do think our fans are so invested. They feel so much ownership over the show and we’re happy to share that with them. It was exciting to see all their questions that Maury explores in that episode.
You mentioned before that you don’t like to plan things out, but this season brings closure to the Ponytail Killer after so long, which is super funny to me. I can see this being an idea that just kept getting pushed back during previous seasons, but had you planned to do more with this tangent over the years? Did you know that this was the killer’s identity from the start?
JF: And it was! We had tried to do something with the Ponytail Killer a couple of other times, but it just didn’t feel right. This felt good though and we were finally able to pay that one off.
ML: At one point, we were talking about doing an interactive “Choose-Your-Own Adventure” episode like Black Mirror’s “Bandersnatch.” There was a minute where everything was going to be interactive! We flirted with the idea of doing a “Choose-Your-Own Adventure” episode where you solve the Ponytail Killer’s murders. We went down that road, but we realized just how much work it would take–it would have been like a whole season’s worth of work just to make all the multiple threads. So we were happy to at least bring closure to it inside this season.
AG: My favorite part of that is when Lola is like, “What? Who cares?”
There are Reddit threads out there that have guessed it! There are people that will be very satisfied with this season.
JF: One of my favorite Reddit threads is about, “Does Cyrus wear the radish bra?”
Eight seasons is a lot of time to spend with these characters, but would you ever want to return to them and this universe, perhaps when they’re adults with kids of their own? Is there a possibility that you might do something like periodic Big Mouth specials in the future or some further extension of the series?
ML: Yeah, I mean, we love these kids. We really want to see what happens to them. It’s fun to just let them go off into the void and imagine what would happen, but I’m sure that over time, we’ll miss them and want to revisit them again. Whether it’s the college years or some other thing, you know?
JF: It’s funny, because what happens is before you know exactly when your show is going to end, you’re like, “It’s so hard to find these stories…” But then when you know that you’re going to end, we suddenly had more stories to tell because we moved them to high school. It was ironic, but also kind of lovely, because you always want to leave people wanting more. That’s a great feeling and it’s nice to not feel like we’ve completely exhausted everything. It’s very bittersweet. We’ve had an amazing run here and we were at Netflix at just the right time. I’m not sure if Big Mouth could have existed at any other time.
It seems like Big Mouth got to tell its full story, but that this might not have necessarily been the case with Human Resources. Can you talk a little on where else that show had gone if it lasted longer? Were there any ideas for future Human Resources stories that were incorporated into this final season as a way of providing closure?
JF: We loved Human Resources. I mean, we just thought that was a great, great show, and such a wonderful universe.
ML: They’re infinite things that could be done there! And you know, there is an episode this season that visits Human Resources again. We really wanted to go back to Human Resources, whether it was in that episode where we had the Keke Palmer and Aidy Bryant characters come back. Rosie Perez’s character, too. The whole cast! We wanted to weave them all into this season to make sure that they were acknowledged as such an important part of the universe. We were fortunate to get to explore all of that in the same show, but just through a flipped perspective. We were seeing it all from the monsters’ point of view, but now we’re back to the kids. But we absolutely loved, loved Human Resources.
Big Mouth has ended, but your new animated series, Mating Season, has been announced. Can you talk at all on how this idea came together, what this show was born out of, and if it will have a similar vibe to Big Mouth or be a different type of animal?
ML: The vibe will be similar in some ways, in that, it’s very honest and it deals, frankly, with things that we all deal with. In Big Mouth, it was puberty and that temporary change, but Mating Season is looking kind of into your twenties – your late twenties – when you’re trying to find a mate. You find your person, or hook up, or, you know – have sex, get married, all those things that we struggled with then.
JF: What we always found in Big Mouth, when we were trying to depict sex, was that it was better when it had a metaphor behind it. But we realized that you really don’t want to see humans having sex. However, with animals, it’s a lot funnier.
ML: You’re not going to see anything you don’t see in the zoo, or in the forest, or in your backyard.
I’m looking forward to it. I appreciated the Animorphs reference this season, so if you can make one of the characters an Animorph–just have one be an animal that is actually a human in disguise. I think that’s a fun approach.
ML: That is a good idea. We’re putting it on the list.
JF: We’re putting it on the list.
Beautiful. That’s all I ask.
All eight seasons of Big Mouth are now streaming on Netflix