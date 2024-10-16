Shrinking Season 2 Has Plans For A Holiday Finale With Found Family

The series’ ability to balance the acute trauma of its central character with honest-to-goodness sitcom jokes earned it a formidable fanbase in season 1. According to co-creator and star Jason Segel, those fans should appreciate that balance even more in season 2.

“You play all of these things as realistically as possible. But when you see a chance for a joke, or you see a chance for a little spin, you explore that area,” Segel says of Shrinking‘s approach to both comedy and drama. “You’ll edit it out if it’s not right but a lot of times those are the most effective laughs. When someone’s in the middle of a hard conversation and someone says something funny, it’s a big laugh because your guard is down.”

Jimmy is less alone in season 2, for better and worse. His once-strained relationship with his daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell) has recovered as have his ties with neighbors Liz (Christa Miller) and Derek (Ted McGinley), best friend Brian (Michael Urie), former patient Sean (Luke Tennie), and senior colleague/father figure Dr. Paul Rhoades (Harrison Ford). One rather complicated dynamic remains, however, in the form of his newly sexual relationship with co-worker (and his deceased wife’s dear friend) Gaby (Jessica Williams).

Banging your dead wife’s bestie is obviously an emotionally fraught scenario that Shrinking season 2 finds plenty of drama in. True to the series’ nature though, it also finds plenty of laughs as well – many of which derive from the 6’0″ Jessica Williams being one of the few actors that the 6’4″ Segel hasn’t physically towered over in his career. Early on Gaby jokes that Jimmy is her only sexual partner tall enough to “69” with.

“Sometimes I watch these episodes and I’m like ‘You giant monster,'” Segel jokes about himself. “When I’m doing a scene with Lukita and we’re standing next to each other, I look like Gandalf. When I’m doing scenes with Jessica, it’s really a relief because I feel like a normal human man.”

Another element that continues to help Shrinking maintain a healthy comedic/dramatic equilibrium in its second season is the presence of Harrison Ford as Dr. Paul Rhoades. As both the show’s creators and fans discovered to their delight in season 1, the legendary actor is as good at comedy as he is at seemingly everything else.