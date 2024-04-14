Shogun Episode 9 Release Time and Recap

For U.K. viewers, Shōgun episode 9 will be available on Disney+ for subscribers beginning at 5 a.m. GMT Tuesday April 16.

Shogun Episode 8 Recap

After arriving in Edo, Toranaga is allowed to stay in his home for the customary mourning period to grieve the loss of his son before being forced to continue the trek to Osaka. During this time, his allies try to squeeze any secret plans out of him, not willing to accept that Toranaga is ready to give up. But try as they might, Toranaga, who has seemingly fallen ill since the death of his son, remains determined to surrender.

His most trusted advisor, Hiromatsu, is the only one truly brave enough to outwardly question Torganaga’s decision, but his honesty comes at a cost. Trying to appear strong in the face of defeat, Toranaga orders Hiromatsu to commit seppuku, which his former general does with honor.

Buntaro (Shinnosuke Abe) seems to extend an olive branch to Mariko (Anna Sawai) by offering to make her tea, which is a more intimate act than it may seem. She accepts, and they enjoy a brief moment of peace before Buntaro makes his true intentions known. Buntaro offers to finally give Mariko the death she has been craving – as long as the two of them can die together in protest of Toranaga’s surrender. Mariko refuses this, making it known that she has only sought death to be rid of Buntaro.

The Portuguese priest Martin Alvito (Tommy Bastow) makes a return, appearing in Edo to try and convince Toranaga to form an alliance with Ochiba and force Ishido out. Toranaga refuses, insisting on a formal surrender. He also makes his distrust of Alvito known, forcing him to communicate through Mariko even though he can speak Japanese. However, Toranaga assures him that he will have the land to build a church in Edo as promised. When Alvito goes to survey the plot of land, he discovers that he will be neighbors with Gin (Yuka Miyamoto) and Kiku’s (Yuka Kouri) new courtesan guild, showing that Toranaga has upheld his promise to them as well.

Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) has been relieved of his duties as Hatamoto after his reaction to Toranaga’s surrender. At first, he thinks this means that he’s one step closer to reuniting with his men and leaving Japan for good. But after finding himself disgusted by the behavior of one of his shipmates, Salamon (Dakota Daulby), Blackthorne realizes that he doesn’t want to go back to that life anymore.