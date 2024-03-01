Shogun Episode 3 Release Time

This article contains spoilers for episodes 1 and 2 of Shogun.

The FX series Shōgun has become a hit after the two-episode series premiere gave us a glimpse at the gripping drama to come. Based on the 1975 historical fiction novel by James Clavell, Shōgun is set in the year 1600, during a time of political unrest in Japan.

The first two episodes of the series introduce a number of characters who seek to gain something from the mysterious arrival of a Dutch trading ship on the shores of Japan. The Catholic Portuguese missionaries have laid claim to the country for their own reasons, seeking to convert the region to their religion and maintain the lucrative monopoly on trade they’ve had in partnership with Spain. Up until the arrival of John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), the Jesuits were confident in their ability to convince the leaders of Japan that Portugal was the only worthy power in Europe.

Blackthorne’s arrival also coincides with growing division between Japan’s ruling Council of Regents, who have taken power in the year since the Taiko’s death. The Taiko’s son is not yet of age, and therefore he appointed five Daimyo, or feudal lords, to rule equally and keep watch over his son until he’s fit to rule. Though they all agreed to this arrangement, not all of the Daimyo are happy with the power they have. Lord Ishido (Takehiro Hira) is dead set on impeaching Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), a ruling that would not only strip Toranaga of his fiefdom, but would also end in his death.