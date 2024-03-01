Shogun Episode 3 Release Time
This article contains spoilers for episodes 1 and 2 of Shogun.
The FX series Shōgun has become a hit after the two-episode series premiere gave us a glimpse at the gripping drama to come. Based on the 1975 historical fiction novel by James Clavell, Shōgun is set in the year 1600, during a time of political unrest in Japan.
The first two episodes of the series introduce a number of characters who seek to gain something from the mysterious arrival of a Dutch trading ship on the shores of Japan. The Catholic Portuguese missionaries have laid claim to the country for their own reasons, seeking to convert the region to their religion and maintain the lucrative monopoly on trade they’ve had in partnership with Spain. Up until the arrival of John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), the Jesuits were confident in their ability to convince the leaders of Japan that Portugal was the only worthy power in Europe.
Blackthorne’s arrival also coincides with growing division between Japan’s ruling Council of Regents, who have taken power in the year since the Taiko’s death. The Taiko’s son is not yet of age, and therefore he appointed five Daimyo, or feudal lords, to rule equally and keep watch over his son until he’s fit to rule. Though they all agreed to this arrangement, not all of the Daimyo are happy with the power they have. Lord Ishido (Takehiro Hira) is dead set on impeaching Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), a ruling that would not only strip Toranaga of his fiefdom, but would also end in his death.
However, Blackthorne and his knowledge of secret Portuguese bases in the region proves to be a wrench in Lord Ishido’s plans thus far. Toranaga can use this as leverage to sow division among the Christian-aligned Lords on the Council, and at the very least delay their vote of impeachment.
If you’re like us and counting down the days until we find out what’s next for Blackthorne and Toranaga after that assassination attempt, here’s when you can watch the next episode of Shōgun.
When and Where Will Shogun Episode 3 Be Available to Watch?
Shōgun episode 3 “Tomorrow is Tomorrow” will be available to watch in the U.S. at 12 a.m. ET Tuesday, March 5/ 9 p.m. PT Monday March 4 for Hulu subscribers. Those with cable or a live TV subscription can catch the broadcast airing of episode 3 on FX at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT Tuesday March 5.
For UK viewers, Shōgun episode 3 will be available on Disney+ for subscribers beginning at 5 a.m. GMT Tuesday March 5.