Secret Invasion Might Be Setting Up the Shocking Return of a Lost Avenger

In Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, we also found out that Wong, Bruce Banner, and Captain Marvel were still lowkey keeping an eye on things, with Wong recruiting Shang-Chi at the end of that film. Various other new characters have also joined the ranks, including Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight, but they aren’t quite Avengers at the moment, and no one really has the MCU star power that the majority of the OG team have.

Enter Secret Invasion, a show about a faction of the alien Skrulls introduced in Captain Marvel, who are posting as various world leaders, key government agents, and media hotshots in a bid to overthrow humanity and take Earth as their home planet. The Disney+ series only lightly borrows from the original Marvel Comics story about Avengers who are revealed as Skrulls, choosing to create its own geopolitical crisis within the MCU and using characters like Nick Fury, James Rhodes and Everett Ross to make it a bit more personal.

The invasion itself is also more personal in Secret Invasion, as dangerous Skrull leader Gravik has a rather justified grudge against Fury for abandoning his promises to find the refugee Skrulls a new home planet after he brought them on board in the 1990s. In episode two of the series, we also see that Gravik is using bits of DNA to create a race of Super Skrulls who can wield the powers of beings like Groot from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and he’s also keeping some captured people prisoner at his headquarters.

If you’re wondering how the return of an OG Avenger fits into that, we need to go back to a tumultuous post-Endgame time for Marvel, when Disney and actress Scarlett Johansson had a bit of a legal scrap over her financial payout for the Black Widow solo movie in 2020. After Marvel and Johansson had finally kissed and made up in 2021, she attended a 35th annual American Cinematheque tribute in her honor, and Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige attended the event with a surprising announcement about a “secret” project that Johansson was working on for the studio.

“We are already working with Scarlett on another non-Black Widow-related top-secret Marvel Studios project with her as a producer,” he revealed. “Scarlett is one of the most talented, versatile and beloved actors of our time. It has truly been a pleasure to work with someone of her caliber.”

This “non-Black Widow related top-secret Marvel Studios project” with Johansson as a producer has not yet materialized, but the actress recently confirmed at the Asteroid City press junket that the project is still alive. “It is still happening. Yes. It is still happening, [but] not currently because nothing is happening right now. We’re all sort of in this holding pattern as we wait out the writers’ strike and potentially our own guild strike, and so on and so forth.”