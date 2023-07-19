Secret Invasion Episode 5 Review: Widow’s Peak

Speaking of things fitting inside one container, the opposite feels true for The Harvest. Is all the Avengers’ DNA sort of just …smooshed together in a vial there? Or is this just one person’s? Is this some DNA combo already whipped together into one convenient shot? Who did Nick even have working on that? Why would he create a DNA superweapon, even accidentally? Has he learned nothing?

I have a lot of questions about everything, honestly. Gravik’s plan to start WWIII seems to have been forged entirely around his reluctance to kill Nick Fury, a man he clearly hates, so that he has the leverage to acquire a newly-revealed MacGuffin from him. I suppose we have to accept that his was either his plan all along, or a last ditch effort to get the upper hand? Either way, it makes the nature of Gravik’s cause pretty messy and his efforts convoluted, and it’s hard to see how bringing The Harvest to Gravik works in Nick’s favor.

Does Nick genuinely believe that footage of him killing Maria Hill of all people is gonna make a dent in the news when the President has just been attacked and the world is on the verge of nuclear war, let alone make him the “most hated man on the planet”? On a sliding scale of news stories right now, that’s going in the “and finally” section along with a local squirrel someone’s taught to ice skate.

Why didn’t Sonya suspect Rhodey was a Skrull? Could Nick not have told her that when they were making plans to meet up? And Varra refuses to escape her execution because she doesn’t want to leave her nice house? If she gets G’iah killed during her last stand, well, that’s fine? This show is filled with smart spies doing incredibly dumb things, often simply killed off or yoinked from the brink of death just so we can get to the next episode. Still, at least this one didn’t end with another person being shot or stabbed for dramatic effect, and gave us more Olivia Colman being fabulous.

But even Colman cheerily shooting someone in the head does not a great episode make, and episode five sags considerably from lack of poignancy in its build-up. Nick does not grieve the loss of Talos, just as he did not really grieve Maria. Devastating events have happened, and their ramifications are just observed via brief news clips. Nowhere do we feel the impact of the Skrull invasion nor Gravik’s terrorism, not even in the hearts of our main characters, who sort of look glum for a moment and then move on to the next scene.

Meanwhile, if you thought we were done with the Black Widow references after Nick’s wife Varra dropped her “Dreykov” easter egg earlier in the series, you were wrong. In “Harvest”, the Widows’ tech and their connections continue to support Nick when he travels incognito. O-T Fagbenle reprises his role from Marvel’s Black Widow movie as Rick Mason, the “private contractor” who helped Natasha when she was lying low and on the run from Thaddeus Ross. We also see the return of the Widow’s Veil, a mask that will change your facial appearance to whoever you want, although Nick stresses that he doesn’t have the new version of the tech. We’ll have to use our imagination when deciding how he got the old one.