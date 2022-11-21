Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 7 Review: Full Meta Jackrick

Rick often employs meta dialogue like this quite a lot in general, acknowledging a premise is hokey, tired, or tedious, but, in an episode where the focus is the meta-ness, it stands out all the more. He condemns the whole thrust of the episode as “not a likable premise.” The problem with this kind of dialogue is you have to disagree with Rick to find what he’s saying funny. If you agree with him, well, you just don’t find it likable. Just because the premise knows it sucks, that doesn’t mean the sucking is neutralized.

Not that I think the Rick and Morty writers are so basic that they think this is how it works; they’re just covering all their self-aware bases. They also have the character Previous Leon counter Rick’s dismissal of all the “pointless, self-aware bullshit” with “It’s not pointless; it’s cool!” In this way, all sides of the “is this meta bullshit worth a damn anymore?” debate are represented… even mine! Rick at one point calls the episode “a bunch of groan-inducing wordplay for seven TV critics who won’t even enjoy it.” I feel seen!