Rhys Darby’s Mysterious Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Character Is Exactly Who You Think

But who is this strange being with a penchant for manipulating the lives of humans and a petulant attitude toward not getting his own way? Well, he’s never given a proper name in the episode, but it seems pretty clear who he’s intended to represent.

“Is that Trelane? Yes, it is,” Strange New Worlds showrunner Akiva Goldsman confirms with a laugh. “We couldn’t have our characters hear his name for continuity reasons. But that’s him.”

For those whose memory needs jogging, Trelane is a puckish, child-like alien (or godlike being, your choice) from the Original Series episode “The Squire of Gothos.” In it, Kirk and the Enterprise crew discover a rogue planet whose sole inhabitant appears to be a strange alien named Trelane, who delights in playing god with the lesser beings he sees as his “pets”, namely human beings.

Sporting period garb—including a highly decorated and very singular coat that looks an awful lot like the one our mysterious Strange New Worlds wedding planner favors—and a fascination with Earth history, he users his reality bending powers to force the trapped crew members to play dress up, attend a lavish banquet, face off with him in a duel, and more. In the end, he’s reprimanded and essentially sent to his room by his seemingly even more powerful parents, who appear as glowing balls of light who are very put out by Trelane’s behavior.

Clearly, the “Wedding Bell Blues” version of Trelane is younger (only 8,000 years old according to the show) but certainly no more respectful of things like boundaries and free will. He’s specifically not given a name here, largely because Spock plays such a key role in “The Squire of Gothos” that the Strange New Worlds showrunners wanted to make it at least a little believable that he wouldn’t remember having encountered such a being before by the time that adventure rolls around.

And, for the most part, the Original Series connection works; the hour is fun for fans who recognize that the wedding planner’s overly stylized coat, exagerratedly bouncy demeanor, and use of words like “felicitations” are a nod to series canon, as well as for viewers who have no idea what “The Squire of Gothos” is. But the character’s appearance is more than a simple Easter egg or narrative thread that helps further connect Strange New Worlds to its predecessor. It also confirms a long-held fan theory.