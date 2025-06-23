The Most Quietly Revolutionary LGBTQ+ Moments in Sitcom History

Before there were shows specifically targeted at LGBTQ+ audiences, such as Heartstopper and Young Royals, queer viewers of the past often had to search for crumbs of representation on network TV sitcoms. The comedy series that were daring enough to recognize that gay people have always existed helped give hope to those who wondered if they were all alone in their queer plight.

Pride Month is a great time to look back at the trailblazing sitcoms that paved the way for LGBTQ-specific programming in the 2020s and beyond. One could even argue that with an uptick in hostility and homophobia targeted towards the queer community that the writers and creators of these series would be sad to see how little progress has actually been made. Returning to these classics should remind everyone that Pride has always been vital to human existence.

Archie Bunker Learns Gay Men Don’t Fit Into a Box

All in the Family – February 9, 1971

How did the “go woke, go broke” crowd reacted to notorious bigot Archie Bunker (Carroll O’Connor) learning a lesson about gay stereotyping over a half-century ago? Did they try to cancel the most iconic show of the 1970s? Not hardly. All in the Family is actually one of the most introspective, politically bipartisan sitcoms in history, despite efforts to paint the show as only siding with Archie’s conservative rhetoric.