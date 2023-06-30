Remembering Teletext’s Park Avenue: the UK’s Strangest Soap Opera?

The 1980s was a good decade for British soaps. New ones were popping up all over the shop – first Channel 4 launched Brookside in 1982, then the BBC began broadcasting EastEnders in 1985 – but in 1988 an altogether different kind of soap arrived: Park Avenue, the world’s first teletext soap.

For the uninitiated (aka people under 30), teletext was kind of like the internet for your TV in the eighties and nineties, accessed via your remote control, with hundreds of pages of text and rudimentary graphics detailing the latest news, weather, TV listings, and sports results. You could even play games (like the popular weekly quiz, Bamboozle) and book a cheap package holiday. And between 1988 and 1992, thanks to Park Avenue, you could also read a soap opera.

Yes, that’s right – who needs moving pictures anyway? Those TV soaps were just showing off, and don’t get us started on radio soap The Archers, with all its high-falutin’ sound effects. What the people really wanted was big blocks of basic white-on-black text graphics in a font that was far too small. It took ages to load each page, but that just built the tension!

Do you remember? Park Avenue – Britain's first and only daily teletext soap opera. From December 1st 1988 to December 31st 1992, part of the Oracle teletext service. pic.twitter.com/R0f8yzPoCN — Park Avenue Archives (@ParkAvenueArk) December 1, 2018

Park Avenue’s latest episode (?!) was released every day at 4pm, except Sunday, and was usually six to 10 pages long. It was written by Robbie Burns (no, not the bloke who wrote Auld Lang Syne) and centred on the antics of the residents of Park Avenue, a street in the fictional town of Parkfield, “somewhere near London”.