Red Rose Ending Explained: Who Built the App, Who is the Gardener, Could There Be a Series 2 and More

What’s going on with the Red Rose network?

By the end of the show Red Rose goes from creepy Ringu-esque chills to grim Hostel-esque torture. We learn that Red Rose is also a website accessible through the Dark Web. It would appear that people pay a lot of money (there’s an oblique reference to this) to watch teenagers kill themselves, or even to get involved in person in goading and even violence. It’s going to have been one of these ‘players’ who went round and actually murdered Roch when it became apparent she wasn’t going to do it herself. Perhaps it was the gentleman named ‘P1gfuck3r’ (Gary Fannin) who did it? He’s one of the would-be attackers trying to harm Wren that Jaya (Ashna Rabheru) manages to frighten off with a threat to go public about his identity.

Who is the Gardener?

It turns out the Gardener is not the bald headed chap who Wren beats to death. In fact the Gardener is the incredibly creepy woman in the I Heart BLTN t-shirt. She’s the one that kidnaps Noah, and then later “helps” the dickheads by telling Noah the address of where to find Rick. Which actually is all part of her plan but again, more on that in a bit. The Gardener is played by Harrie Hayes who in real life is an entirely non-sinister looking woman but in Red Rose she manages to be terrifying. Never has the phrase “I want to be a dickhead” been uttered with such foreboding and induced such primal fear.

So she was the orchestrator of the cult of Red Rose and presumably how this was monetised on the Dark Web. Who she is and where she came from isn’t yet known – second season perhaps? We wouldn’t rule it out. Certainly in the final episode when Jaya runs into the woman who claims to be the Gardener (it is only her word, but it seems legit) and Jaya asks if it’s over, the Gardener shrugs. She points out that although Jaya has shut down the site, Red Rose is an idea and that is something that can’t be killed.

As an aside it’s also quite interesting to note that the Gardener has a southern RP accent. There are shades here of the posh Southerner fetishising and exploiting victims in the North that holds some resonance. You’ll never be a true dickhead, love.

Wren and Rick

As the Gardener explains to Jaya, the goal with Wren became something other than murder once Red Rose set its sights on her. Wren’s determination and fiery temper (remember, Red Rose orchestrated the social posts which resulted in Wren having a punch up with the two Jennas) marked her out as a different kind of victim. The Gardener says she wanted to see how far she could push her.

The answer to that turns out to be murder. Pushed to the brink, with her dad, Rick, tortured and tied to a chair, taunted by the Red Rose network and the person she believes to be responsible for killing her best friend, Wren snaps and beats him to death.