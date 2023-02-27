Record of Ragnarok: The Fiercest Battles So Far

Record of Ragnarok released its second season on Netflix in January, and will reopen the heavenly arena for its third season later this year. Some formidable opponents are still on deck. Until then, get pumped with the most impressive fight moves so far.

Sky Eater

Lü Bu was known as “The Flying General” and “Furious Dragon” for a reason during his time on Earth. The only downfall of the fearless Chinese warlord, who was deified by some for his strength, was having no match in battle. Then he enters the arena and stares down Thor himself.

Sky Eater lives up to its name. A throwback scene shows his sword literally slicing through the clouds. Now that Lü Bu can finally use this attack, his Völundr being unbreakable halberds, his immense strength and the centrifugal force form his swing create a gaping hole in the sky, eliciting gasps from both the audience and Heimdall, the Norse god who is playing sportscaster and could pass for Skeletor’s long-lost cousin.

While Sky Eater is a tremendous show of power and possibly breaks some laws of physics, what happens when it collides with Thor’s countermove is something else.

Awakened Thunder Hammer

Thor’s iconic Mjolnir is a spectacle in itself. The hammer actually “awakens”, or comes to life, mid-fight, pulsating with veins of what could only be a huge disembodied heart that cracks the iron. This is his chance to bring on the Awakened Thunder Hammer.

Now you see what happens when two legendary attacks collide. At the same time that Lü Bu tears the sky open, Thor flings his living Mjolnir into the air with an eerie calm. The velocity and centrifugal force that it generates, combined with the power of his opponent’s attack, manage to freeze them in combat right in midair. The rage is palpable. Lü Bu bares a mouthful of sharp teeth, and Thor’s yellow eyes glow like a supernatural fire. Then, in an incredible flash of light, Lü Bu is down.