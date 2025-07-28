7 Reasons to Watch SAKAMOTO DAYS

Sakamoto Days highlights all the ways in which these convenience stores represent their communities. Sakamoto’s store is located in the suburbs of Tokyo, meaning the pace is slower. This also gives the audience time to delight in the workers’ lives and the beautiful design of the shop. It’s a safe place because Sakamoto will absolutely eviscerate (without killing) anyone who decides to disturb that peace. Super cozy, right? And lest we forget the food, there’s an appreciation for the rotating hot dogs and sugary pre-packaged goodness, as well as the rare local fare, like the Chinese buns Sakamoto obsesses over from a vendor across town.

3. Weight Fluctuation Appreciation

In American television, there’s no shortage of overweight men romantically paired with gorgeous women, particularly when it comes to adult animation. Homer Simpson, Peter Griffin, and Cleveland Brown all enjoy the spoils of marriage, and their wives are often left to clean up their messes, kiss their bruises, and forgo the apologies they’re owed for the sake of comedy. In addition to being abhorrent husbands, their size is often the butt of rather cruel jokes, which is not always fun for overweight viewers.

Enter Sakamoto, who is the antithesis of fat-shamed. While characters occasionally comment on his size, Sakamoto is never phased by their judgment. His weight fluctuates throughout the show, from portly to super fit. His abilities, however, do not change. Enemies who think Sakamoto’s weight makes him an easier target quickly regret their shortsightedness. He’s just as fast, just as powerful, and just as attractive to his partner. His size is a visual representation of his comfort. When Sakamoto’s family is in danger, he loses a bunch of weight trying to ascertain where the threat originated. But the minute he realizes they’re safe, he transforms back to his larger size. Rarely is such care and dignity given to overweight characters.

4. Assassins Forming Found Family

From behind his counter, Sakamoto oversees the comings and goings of his neighborhood and manages to save and shelter multiple former assassins. By implementing the rule book his wife encourages him to live by, Sakamoto becomes a leader to several lost youths who, in turn, wind up impacting their community for the better. Take his first disciple, Shin Asakura. This boy, who can read minds, was sent by the Japanese Association of Assassins to take out Taro Sakamoto, his idol. Through his powers, Shin sees all the ways in which Sakamoto could kill him, but that he chooses not to. This restraint, combined with the love Sakamoto so clearly holds for his family, is inspiration enough for Shin to turn his back on the guild that raised him and granted him special abilities. From there, Sakamoto discovers Lu Xiaotang, the sole survivor of a rival mafia hit. She, too, agrees to live by Aoi’s rules. The three reformed assassins continue to convert or defeat rival killers, literally changing the landscape of their communities. It’s a beautiful thing.

5. Solid Dubbed and Subbed

The debate between dubbed and subbed anime destroys more relationships than a Sunday in Ikea. The reasons for debate are numerous. Some viewers find subtitles overwhelming, while others find the English voice-over and translation lacking in the style and cadence of the original Japanese cast. But with Sakamoto Days, friend groups need not melt down, for either selection is truly a winning choice. Starting with the titular character, two rockstars of voiceover take on the role.

In English, Matt Mercer, best known as the host of Critical Role—the popular D&D series featuring celebrated voice actors—and for voicing Robert MacCready in Fallout 4, brings the monosyllabic convenience store owner to life. In Japanese, Sakamoto is voiced by Tomokazu Sugita, who played Tomoyasu Chikazoku in My Hero Academia and Etsuya Eizan in Food Wars. His version of Sakamoto is almost demonic. The deep resonance of his bassy vocals conveys the life of a hardened criminal currently living in a squishy teddy bear body. It’s downright adorable.