7 Reasons to Watch SAKAMOTO DAYS
Thrilling fights and powerful wife guy energy are just some of the reasons why Netflix's SAKAMOTO DAYS has become an anime hit.
This article is presented in partnership with Netflix and appears in the Den of Geek x Sakamoto Days special edition releasing in mid-July. Sakamoto Days Part 2 has begun streaming on Netflix now.
Generally speaking, a comfort show ought not feature multiple assassins, whether they be reformed or not. But Netflix’s Sakamoto Days manages to balance the dreamy coziness of a Japanese convenience store with a sickeningly sweet romance between an adorable wife guy and his fiery, steadfast partner. Throw in a dash of sick fights and seriously damaged people coming together to form a family, and this is one of the most rewatchable anime series in recent memory. So why should you check it out? Well…
1. Wife Guy and His Powerful Bride
With Bulma and Vegeta as the blueprint, anime has a history of super-tough wife guys—men who worship, defend, and uplift their partner to the point that they have a Darcy-esque revelation and change their hardened ways. Enter Taro Sakamoto, who meets Aoi while she’s working as a cashier. The two share an instant attraction. But when Aoi learns that Taro’s day job is murdering people, she throws herself off a roof in front of him so that Sakamoto learns the cost of what he is doing to others (don’t worry, he catches her).
2. Convenience Store Culture
In recent years, a global swell of love for the simple convenience store has begun to appear in pop culture, from the Bodega Boys to Harley Quinn’s quest for a breakfast sandwich to the infectious chants of the animated Ninja Turtles raving, “Bacon, egg, and cheese!” Top chefs like David Chang and Anthony Bourdain have sworn to the superiority of Japanese convenience stores. (Bourdain loved a BEC, and Chang sustained himself during the early days of his career at Lawson, an American convenience store with a profound share of the market in Japan.)
Sakamoto Days highlights all the ways in which these convenience stores represent their communities. Sakamoto’s store is located in the suburbs of Tokyo, meaning the pace is slower. This also gives the audience time to delight in the workers’ lives and the beautiful design of the shop. It’s a safe place because Sakamoto will absolutely eviscerate (without killing) anyone who decides to disturb that peace. Super cozy, right? And lest we forget the food, there’s an appreciation for the rotating hot dogs and sugary pre-packaged goodness, as well as the rare local fare, like the Chinese buns Sakamoto obsesses over from a vendor across town.
3. Weight Fluctuation Appreciation
In American television, there’s no shortage of overweight men romantically paired with gorgeous women, particularly when it comes to adult animation. Homer Simpson, Peter Griffin, and Cleveland Brown all enjoy the spoils of marriage, and their wives are often left to clean up their messes, kiss their bruises, and forgo the apologies they’re owed for the sake of comedy. In addition to being abhorrent husbands, their size is often the butt of rather cruel jokes, which is not always fun for overweight viewers.
Enter Sakamoto, who is the antithesis of fat-shamed. While characters occasionally comment on his size, Sakamoto is never phased by their judgment. His weight fluctuates throughout the show, from portly to super fit. His abilities, however, do not change. Enemies who think Sakamoto’s weight makes him an easier target quickly regret their shortsightedness. He’s just as fast, just as powerful, and just as attractive to his partner. His size is a visual representation of his comfort. When Sakamoto’s family is in danger, he loses a bunch of weight trying to ascertain where the threat originated. But the minute he realizes they’re safe, he transforms back to his larger size. Rarely is such care and dignity given to overweight characters.
4. Assassins Forming Found Family
From behind his counter, Sakamoto oversees the comings and goings of his neighborhood and manages to save and shelter multiple former assassins. By implementing the rule book his wife encourages him to live by, Sakamoto becomes a leader to several lost youths who, in turn, wind up impacting their community for the better. Take his first disciple, Shin Asakura. This boy, who can read minds, was sent by the Japanese Association of Assassins to take out Taro Sakamoto, his idol. Through his powers, Shin sees all the ways in which Sakamoto could kill him, but that he chooses not to. This restraint, combined with the love Sakamoto so clearly holds for his family, is inspiration enough for Shin to turn his back on the guild that raised him and granted him special abilities. From there, Sakamoto discovers Lu Xiaotang, the sole survivor of a rival mafia hit. She, too, agrees to live by Aoi’s rules. The three reformed assassins continue to convert or defeat rival killers, literally changing the landscape of their communities. It’s a beautiful thing.
5. Solid Dubbed and Subbed
The debate between dubbed and subbed anime destroys more relationships than a Sunday in Ikea. The reasons for debate are numerous. Some viewers find subtitles overwhelming, while others find the English voice-over and translation lacking in the style and cadence of the original Japanese cast. But with Sakamoto Days, friend groups need not melt down, for either selection is truly a winning choice. Starting with the titular character, two rockstars of voiceover take on the role.
In English, Matt Mercer, best known as the host of Critical Role—the popular D&D series featuring celebrated voice actors—and for voicing Robert MacCready in Fallout 4, brings the monosyllabic convenience store owner to life. In Japanese, Sakamoto is voiced by Tomokazu Sugita, who played Tomoyasu Chikazoku in My Hero Academia and Etsuya Eizan in Food Wars. His version of Sakamoto is almost demonic. The deep resonance of his bassy vocals conveys the life of a hardened criminal currently living in a squishy teddy bear body. It’s downright adorable.
Netflix brings back Dallas Liu, who played Prince Zuko in the streamer’s live action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. As Shin Asakura, Taro’s first convert, Liu delivers a cocky swagger and soft heart to the mindreader. In the Japanese sub, Nobunaga Shimazaki performs the role of Shin. Shimazaki is perhaps best known as the stern but well-meaning best friend, Tsukasa Fujii, in Your Name. His variation on Shin is cruchier and more exhausted than Liu’s, but both versions feel like valid interpretations of a young man who has been locked up in a lab most of his life. So, press play on the dub or the sub; either way, it’s a fantastic time.
6. Booming Soundtrack
The score for Sakamoto Days comes from Yuki Hayashi, also known for his work on My Hero Academia and Haikyū!! Known for crafting memorable landscapes, Hayashi’s work on this series evokes classic action while being infused with video game-like sound effects and racing guitars. Veering between smoky jazz and dizzying high-energy orchestral compositions and gentle piano melodies, Sakamoto sounds as good as it looks. And just try not to sing along to the bouncy, rock-y theme song “Run Sakamoto Run” by Vaundy. The 25-year-old songwriter also directed the music video for the theme song, featuring actor Mio Imada, who played Hinata Tachibana in the live-action Tokyo Revengers.
7. Sick Fights
Secret assassin guilds mean there’s a wide range of fight styles in Sakamoto Days, including gunplay, swords, knives, and creative hand-to-hand combat. Think of a more wholesome John Wick. And the animators have done the complex work of making each fight feel unique and exciting.
What really amps up these fights is location. Sakamoto and friends are often out on the town when they’re attacked, with an amusement park, a bathhouse, and a casino all making for thrilling—and surprising—battle locations. Picture it: a casino floor, the good guys are outnumbered, and suddenly everything in sight becomes a potential weapon. But remember, this is a comfy show. So, as long as Sakamoto is there, everything is going to be okay.
New episodes of SAKAMOTO DAYS premiere Mondays on Netflix through Sept. 22.