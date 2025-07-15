Matthew Mercer & Vinnie Hacker On Giving Depth To SAKAMOTO DAYS’ Death Dealers

Matthew Mercer is one of the most celebrated voice actors in the business, receiving 2017’s Voice Actor of the Year award at the Behind the Voice Actors Awards and bringing to life hundreds of characters across his more than 25 years in the business. These include JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Jotaro Kujo, Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan, and other iconic pop culture figures like Resident Evil’s Leon S. Kennedy, The Legend of Zelda’s Ganondorf, and even Luke Skywalker. Despite this impressive resume, Taro Sakamoto still stands out to Mercer. “It’s interesting because I’ve been grateful to have played a spectrum of characters, many with their own degrees of cruelty and intensity.” Mercer says, “There are a lot of very subtle flavors and layers to him that I don’t normally get to play with in a character of this sort of archetype.”

One of the most interesting aspects of SAKAMOTO DAYS is that it functions as a story that begins after something like John Wick or Kill Bill has come to its close. Sakamoto has already had his happy ending and turned his back on a life of crime, only for his old life to bite back with newfound urgency.

“What I love about it is it brings familiar tropes of that assassin-filled world of danger, intrigue, and criminal underworld, but then layers it with a wholesomeness and a theme of family,” the actor says. Mercer’s Sakamoto may not look as intimidating as he once did, but his assassin spark rekindles whenever his family and friends are in danger. Sakamoto’s devotion to his wife, Aoi, is even the impetus for his staunch “no-kill” policy, a doctrine that makes survival and victory against other assassins especially difficult. “It also makes him that much more dangerous when that peril crosses the threshold into threatening his family. Then he’s like, ‘All right. Let’s throw down. You’re done.’”

Mercer is one of the biggest names in the anime industry, but SAKAMOTO DAYS adopts a different approach for the heart and soul of its central antagonist, X. Vinnie Hacker taps into X with chilling bravado, but he’s best known as a TikTok influencer and model. Hacker is new to voice acting, but his passion for anime runs deep and has been present since his childhood.

“I’ve been an anime fan for as long as I can remember, starting with Dragon Ball when I was like six years old,” Hacker says. “It’s still one of my favorite series of all time. I’ve always felt something like a passion for that, even when I was little.” Hacker can’t help but feel both grateful and wistful about being a part of this series and inspiring a whole new generation of anime fans through SAKAMOTO DAYS, just like he felt during his youth. “Being in it now and actually having the opportunity to be one of those people is a very exciting moment for me. I’m hoping to see more anime in my future.”

Audiences are just getting to know Hacker as a voice actor, but he’s privileged to be playing one of anime’s most infamous antagonists, X. “I knew a little bit about him beforehand,” Hacker discloses. “But to go and dive deeper into him was something that was a little bit out of the ordinary for me.”