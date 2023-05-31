Ready Steady Cook’s Unlikely Celebrity Guests

Ah, Ready Steady Cook – you were a product of simpler times. The BBC’s teatime TV cooking show saw two contestants bring along a bag of ingredients, team up with a celebrity chef, (becoming Team Green Pepper and Team Red Tomato) and spend 20 minutes transforming what they’d brought into a tasty dinner.

They only had a maximum budget of £5 (which these days would probably only stretch to half a cucumber and a pot noodle) so the dishes weren’t fancy – none of this nonsense about serving some daft gravy-with-notions and calling it a ‘jus’. No, the likes of Ainsley Harriott or Anthony Worrall Thompson usually just hastily assembled a lasagne, and then the audience voted for a winner – and by ‘vote’, we mean they lifted up a picture of a green pepper or a red tomato.

It was sweet, harmless daytime TV, so when they decided to introduce a celebrity version, you’d expect the star contestants to be soap actors, the odd weather presenter, assorted members of Steps… and mostly, you’d be bang on the money.

But somehow, against all reason, they occasionally booked legends like Bond Girl Honor Blackman (who appeared in a 1997 episode), future megastar Kate Winslet and future national treasure David Tennant. Let’s take a look at some of the show’s best and most surprising celebrity contestants: