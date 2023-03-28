Rabbit Hole: Why 24 Fans Will Love Kiefer Sutherland’s New Show

Fans of 24 will recognize how that specific storyline can only be counted on so often before it becomes hackneyed. Jack’s daughter, Kim (Elisha Cuthbert) was actually kidnapped three times in the original 8 seasons of 24. Granted, it seems like a natural way of the writers upping the tension within a show, but by the third time she was kidnapped, or the first harrowing cougar attack (which was literally a subplot on 24 at one point), even grown children become a nuisance and a liability more than they should.

The more intriguing familial connection comes from a similar source – the main character’s father. Phillip Bauer (James Cromwell) in 24 wasn’t exactly father of the year. Granted, he had a close relationship with Jack’s brother, Graem (Paul McCrane), but that was predominantly because both other Bauer boys took a dark turn. Phillip and Graem became terrorists, not only attempting to release a deadly nerve gas, but they were also involved in the theft of five Russian “suitcase” nukes and a major ally to China when the Communist regime attempted to become the sole world superpower.

In a fantastic cliffhanger in the second episode of Rabbit Hole, it is discovered that Weir’s father (Charles Dance), who was long-believed dead, was in fact still alive. Not only that, but he may be pulling Weir’s strings and could be the key to unlocking the entire conspiracy.

Having a powerhouse of acting behind the role like Dance or Cromwell lends the father figure some true gravitas. With Sutherland’s main character not sure how much he can trust his own father will undoubtedly lend some familiar drama as well.

Trust No One

It still remains to be seen if the senior Weir can be trusted, or if he’s misleading John in some wild goose chase. Compounding that, Weir and his father both seemingly suffer from paranoid delusions. Weir Sr. doesn’t seem like the most stable individual, and while his conspiracy theories seem probable, they could easily be the ramblings of an intelligent man lost in his own mind.

John often addresses the darkest time in his life where he went down the titular “Rabbit Hole”, and while he hasn’t spoken of the exact details, it can easily be gleaned that he was not in a good place in terms of mental health. John’s relationship with his dad, trying to discover the truth behind his father’s death, and revealing his own world of mind formation, espionage and secret codes has clearly shaped the man, and not for the better. Already in the first two episodes, he seems to have been betrayed by two or three people, and this is undoubtedly going to be a common thread throughout the season.