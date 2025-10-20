Queer Eye Creator on Concluding a TV Institution in the Nation’s Capital

“[The original Fab Five] swooped in, they saved the day, and they swooped out. America didn’t really want to know about their lives,” Collins says. “That’s the main change that happened when we brought [the current Fab Five] to the table. We wanted real life, modern day gay men. Their ability to be much more authentic is what really drove the evolution of this series for Netflix.”

When Netflix revived Queer Eye in 2018, it introduced a new Fab Five: Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Bobby Berk; later joined by Jeremiah Brent following Berk’s departure in season 8. Together, they’ve built a reputation for fearless authenticity and compassion, making them the perfect team to tackle the nation’s capital in 2025.

Filming season 10 wasn’t the Fab Five’s first time in D.C. During the summer of 2024, both former and current Queer Eye cast members were invited inside the White House by Vice President Kamala Harris amidst her campaign trail to discuss LGBTQ+ progress in the U.S. Collins considers this experience one of the most “monumental visits” of his life.

“There was this enthusiasm and zeal for what was coming next,” Collins says. “Come November, that hope got dashed. So we went to Netflix and said, ‘Let’s go to the source, baby. Let’s show up and knock on the White House door.”

This time around, when the Fab Five traveled to the White House again they weren’t invited in. Instead, they stood outside the large gate with fellow tourists, sparking interesting conversations with both fans and critics. Collins noted the powerful imagery of the crew standing tall outside of the White House next to people protesting for various causes.

Aside from groaning at the summer heat, the Fab Five worked with heroes from across the District, Maryland, and Virginia. Some subjects to look forward to include one of D.C.’s best tour guides, two sisters living together, a preacher, and a man who lives on a boat. Another interesting bit of information Collins provided ahead of the show’s premiere date was that season 10 will only be five episodes long.