Gilmore Girls Creator Says There’s “No Way” the Show Would Get Made Today

If you’ve been hearing the faint sound of “la la la’s” and acoustic guitars on the wind, it’s not just the standard autumnal pull of a Gilmore Girls rewatch in the air; the show is also celebrating its silver jubilee. But 25 years later, its creator says there’s no way the classic mother-daughter comedy series would ever make its way to our screens today.

In a new Gilmore Girls cast interview with THR, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has been looking back on the early creative battles she had with Warner Bros., recalling one particular choice the studio got stuck on during the production of Season 1 —a typically random reference in a script to pianist Oscar Levant.

“They were desperate for me to take it out and I said, ‘Why?’ They’re like, ‘Nobody knows who Oscar Levant is.’ I thought, there’s four gay kids in Iowa right now who know who Oscar Levant is (laughs), and it’s for those four kids. And in the next page, there’s a Justin Timberlake thing for everyone who doesn’t know who Oscar Levant is.”

Sherman-Palladino, who went on to create the award-winning Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, says that Gilmore Girls‘ success ultimately boiled down to “alchemy, alchemy, alchemy”, saying the team were “really left alone to build our worlds and our characters.”

She continued, “[Warner Bros.] gave up on even trying to give us notes on the scripts. They didn’t understand the scripts. It wasn’t soapy enough for them. There were too many pop culture references they didn’t understand. At every turn, we were not necessarily what they wanted or what they thought they needed, but it was a different time. Today, a Gilmore Girls would not get on the air. No way, no how.”