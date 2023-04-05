Quantum Leap Season 2 Could Feature Multiple Timelines

Fans of the original Quantum Leap remember a Ziggy with a voice (co-creator Deborah Pratt), a fluid gender and a personality (of sorts). In the revival, Ziggy is an information-weaving probability machine that is often on the fritz. Once the QL project team realizes Ziggy is a time traveling AI giving information access to future enemies, they shut Ziggy down. And the only element truly affected by Ziggy’s unplugging is Ian’s feelings and their pride in resurrecting Ziggy for the new project. Apparently, Ziggy is no more helpful than the world wide web.

At the same time, the Accelerator seems to be making choices about whose side to be on and can even grow irritated when Ben leaps outside the Accelerator’s normal purview: the past. Characters on the show deem the Accelerator akin to God, the universe and destiny itself. Whatever the nature of the Accelerator, the thing is uber-attractive to those close enough to touch it. I mean really, what is it about the Accelerator that makes leapers wanna leap so bad? Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) and Ben are obvious examples of leapers who couldn’t resist, but even our contemporary, trained leaper wannabe, Addison, leaps sooner than she should.

How do we know that Addison jumped into the Accelerator too soon as well? In the original timeline of season 1, Addison is the leaper. But we learn from future-Ian that she leaps in 2022 in contrast to her words every week in the shows’ opening montage: “Quantum Leap was an experimental time travel program, years away from being tested.” Years away from being tested. Yet Addison leaps in 2022.

Will Multiple Timelines Play a Factor?

Addison’s multiple timelines are contained in the season 1 story, so it should come as no surprise if multiple timelines play an even bigger role in season 2. The season finale expertly shows the importance of multiple timelines working together when we get that stunning visual of 2018-Ian and 2022-Ian entering the cheat code simultaneously as future-Ian meditates amongst the snowflakes of a nuclear winter in 2051.

Within any leap, changes to the past can immediately impact the present, such as what happens with Ian’s memory of the basketball game and community fall-out in “Let Them Play.” In that sense, actions that cause changes are felt in the past at the same moment that they are known in the future. Then we have the Quantum Bubble, where there is a delayed response time in the action of the past being felt in the future, but only when the time traveler is interacting with their own timeline. The risk with the Quantum Bubble is creating a Paradox, which can impact people significantly, cause them to disappear or rip the fabric of the universe to shreds, killing everything, everywhere, all at once.

What were your favorite moments of season 1? Are there themes, stories or characters that you’d like to see more of in season 2? What are your predictions for what comes next on Quantum Leap?