Quantum Leap Episode 6 Review: What a Disaster!

Everything else that’s happening in the present with the Quantum Leap Project’s team is episode six material and not a carryover from the pilot. Namely, that “Leaper X,” the mysterious, aggressive leaper introduced at the end of last week’s “Salvation or Bust,” has a name. In two of the lighter moments in this episode, team members Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park) and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), play the pause with deft facial expression comedy when they perform their agile work in the arenas of technology and security.

First, as they scan facial recognition databases to match “Leaper X” with a known person, project leader Herbert “Magic” Williams stares at the screen waiting for the results to appear. Ian then must break the news that it could take weeks for the system to find a match–just as the scan stops, 45 seconds after initiation, on a decorated, young soldier named Richard Martinez (Walter Perez). Then, they manage to lead Magic into dubbing the menacing man as “Leaper X” despite Magic’s earlier resistance to such a cringey moniker. These well-played and subtle comedic moments are adding up through the episodes to establish Jenn and Ian as Quantum Leap’s main sources of levity.

Jenn’s explanatory “mind cuss” and her theater of cowboy dolls aptly show that Richard Martinez may be a leaper from the future, rather than from the present or the past. In fact, when Jenn and Magic go to the home of Richard Martinez, they find a man who is nothing like the bully encountered at the end of the previous episode. Richard Martinez is a hero with military medals to match the size of his heart and his patriotic love for America. He jumps at the opportunity to serve, mistaking Magic’s visit as a call to duty. The story he shares is one of an immigrant family risking everything for life in a country of safety and opportunity, and his citizenship in the United States is granted when he enlists in the Marines.

How the earnest, soft-spoken and humble Richard Martinez of the present becomes the intimidating cowboy leaper we met in the imaging chamber last week remains to be understood. All the present-day Quantum Leap drama falls under the category of “something happened” (to make Ben leap secretly and without authorization, to cause Janis Calavicci to go rogue, and to turn Martinez from boy scout to bully), but the “what exactly happened” is still elusive on all fronts.

In addition to the pilot-switch baggage of episode six, we also experience along with Ben the emotional trauma of losing his mother as his story coincides with John, Naomi, and Jason (their teenage son) Harvey’s nuclear family collapse. The question that Ben asks Addison when he realizes that he is in the year 1989 is whether his parents are still together. Once again, Ben’s memory is jogged when a deep, emotional wound of his own life is touched by the events surrounding the leapee he embodies.

A beautiful moment of episode six goes beyond the flirting and profession of feelings that Ben and Addison (Caitlin Bassett) have mutually enjoyed ever since Ben remembered that Addison is that special someone he kept seeing in his foggy memory. Addison confesses that Ben’s vulnerability and openness through the leaps is making her fall in love with him even more. Ben’s walls of protection are crumbling, and his fiancé is now able to get to know him on a level that his pride and stoicism didn’t previously allow.