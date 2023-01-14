Rian Johnson Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

The controversial The Last Jedi is also the only Star Wars movie under Disney’s stewardship, save perhaps Rogue One, to feel genuinely fresh and exciting. In this case, it’s because Johnson elaborated on George Lucas’ original idea of finding an older, more reflective Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) at the end of his life, and questioning the binary “good vs. evil” dichotomy the series has always operated on. While Luke doesn’t exactly embrace moral ambiguity, his journey beside Rey (Daisy Ridley) gives a mythic grandeur to the lifetime struggle of self-improvement, and raises tantalizing questions about the Jedi which I fear will never be answered. Even so, there are few better movie moments in 2010s blockbuster cinema than when Rey and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) briefly join forces, shoulder to shoulder, or when Luke reveals he knows more about being a Jedi than Kylo and half the fandom by standing alone against the entire might of the First Order and winning… without having to land a single blow. – DC

2. Looper (2012)

Midway through Rian Johnson’s 2012 sci-fi thriller, Looper, Kansas City mob assassin Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) has a one-on-one with the future version of himself (Bruce Willis) at a diner. As Young Joe begins to try to unpack the implications of the two sharing a timeline, Old Joe immediately dismisses his concerns by saying, “I don’t want to talk about time travel because if we start talking about it then we’re going to be here all day talking about it, making diagrams with straws.” Looper opts to follow Old Joe’s lead. Aside from Joe’s opening expository monologue about time travel (it hasn’t been invented yet but it will be and future crime syndicates will send undesirables back to the past to be killed by “loopers” like Joe), this is a film that would much rather shoot than talk. And the cinema landscape is all the better for it!

Looper is a hell of a fun ride that uses its central sci-fi gimmick as a launching off point for action, not just philosophical navel-gazing. Yes, it’s wild that in the future some people have mild telekinetic abilities. Yes, it’s wild that Joe chose a profession where he would one day have to “close his loop” and kill the future version of himself. And yes, it’s wild that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis look virtually nothing alike. But Looper doesn’t just present all of that madness for madness’s sake; it revels in it all and wraps it around a capably constructed cat and mouse plot. Only this time around the cat and mouse are actually two versions of the same cat who are armed with future shotguns called “blunderbusses” and have differing opinions on the fate of a psychic child. You know, the usual!

Looper represents Rian Johnson at both his most creative and capable. – AB

1. Knives Out (2019)

The rules of a “locked room” murder mystery go back nearly a hundred years. Which is another way of saying that, for a while, it seemed like there was little life left in the classic whodunit. Perhaps that’s why Knives Out hit moviegoers like a thunderbolt in 2019, becoming the sleeper hit of that year’s holiday season and launching an unlikely adult-oriented franchise. Suddenly, audiences had a crowdpleaser that relied on more than merely the visual sensations.

This is achieved in part because of Johnson’s supremely clever storytelling structure in this outing, which leans into the classic aesthetics of an Agatha Christie-inspired whodunit (or at least other successors like the Clue board game and Joseph Mankiewicz’s Sleuth) while also completely subverting them. In the first act, we are introduced to a classic murder mystery setup, complete with a cast of shady characters and greedy family members… which the second act then proceeds to throw all that out, eschewing the black and white morality of a whodunit novel in favor of something more thrilling and mildly perverse. The movie seeks to make you root for an accidental killer. It’s ultimately more Hitchcock than Christie.