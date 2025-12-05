Pluribus Star Samba Schutte Breaks Down Mr. Diabaté’s Reaction to That Disturbing “HDP” Twist

But what she finds there is surprising — Diabaté not only already knows the truth about how the Joined are feeding themselves, he’s not nearly as bothered by it as she (and likely also the viewers watching at home) expected him to be.

“Up to this point, all we’ve seen of Mr. Diabaté is him being a hedonist and living his best life,” Schutte tells Den of Geek. “Now, we get to see him interact with Carol on his own, and really, we get to see his true colors come out when he finally drops the gentleman act. We finally get to see how rational he is. Because honestly, he’s trying to be a humanitarian and understand both sides of the coin.”

To Diabaté’s credit, it’s not that the Joined told him the truth because they like him better than Carol or anything. He simply thought to ask them about how they survive, and has subsequently tried to understand their situation in a way that Carol has not.

“He’s done as much research as Carol has to find out how the Others work and what they’re thinking. Maybe more,” Samba said. “And he doesn’t agree with it. But he understands. For him, it’s a rational thing. He’s realized that, ‘Okay, this is the situation we’re in. If they don’t eat humans, then a billion of them are going to starve, and we’re trying to find a solution, because they can’t even pick an apple, these guys’. And a the end of the day, we don’t want people to starve to death.”

Viewers may also be surprised to learn that Diabaté is much more curious than meets the eye — and has spent his time in Las Vegas doing a lot more than simply partying. (Though, admittedly, there’s a fair bit of that, too.)

“I think Diabaté also has no hesitation to ask questions, to ask these Others about what’s really going on,” Samba said. “Unlike Carol, I think he’s very inquisitive, and he really wants to try to understand what’s happening and isn’t afraid to just try and find out [the answers]. He’s not afraid to ask John Cena why they drink so much milk. He wants to understand how this new world works. And when he realizes that they’re basically just there to make him happy or be of service to him in whatever way, I think initially he’s like a kid in a candy shop. He’s living out his greatest fantasies because he’s learned the rules of the game. He’s really observant and has learned how to make the best of this new world while he can.”