Picard Showrunner Talks His Idea for a Star Trek: Voyager and DS9 Sequel Series

This Star Trek: Picard article contains spoilers.

With a few episodes yet to go, the third season of Star Trek: Picard has already made good on its promise of a Next Generation sequel, but it’s done even more than we expected, nodding to all of ’90s Star Trek. Not only has the primary conflict been a follow-up to the Dominion War shown in Deep Space Nine, but main cast character Seven of Nine has been given time to wax fondly about her time on the USS Voyager. And even though her reunion with Tuvok turned out to be a ruse by the Changelings, at least we didn’t have to see anyone get their eyeballs ripped out!

So it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that Picard‘s showrunner wants to keep the good times going past the third and final season of Picard. Showrunner Terry Matalas has been open on social media about wanting to do a new spinoff series called Star Trek: Legacy, which would follow the further adventures of Captain Liam Shaw on the USS Titan as well as some of the ’90s characters.

Matalas gave attendees at Galaxy Con (via TrekMovie) some details about what Legacy could be, details that should thrill fans of ’90s Trek. If he has his way, Matalas would dig even further into the worlds of Deep Space Nine and Voyager in this potential sequel series. “Boy, wouldn’t you want to check in with the Klingon Empire?” Matalas asked attendees. “Wouldn’t you want to check in with Deep Space Nine and The Doctor [from Voyager]”?