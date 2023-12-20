Percy Jackson and the Olympians Cast: Lance Reddick, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and More

Nearly two decades after The Lightning Thief was published, Percy Jackson fans are finally getting the faithful adaptation they’ve been waiting for with the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The show has a talented and stacked cast of actors that breathe new life into these characters and help transport us to a world where Greek gods, monsters, and everything in between are very real and very dangerous.

Here are the demigods, humans, gods, monsters, and more that you need to know in the world of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and the actors that bring them to life.

Walker Scobell is Percy Jackson

12-year-old Percy Jackson has always felt different from other kids his age. ADHD, a penchant for daydreaming, and an unlucky streak with bullies has gotten him kicked out of a number of schools, both private and public, but regardless he’s always felt safe and cared for with his mom Sally. After a strange encounter at school leaves him questioning his reality, Percy learns that Greek gods and monsters are very real, and that he is a demigod. Thrust into a world of adventure, Percy has to figure out how to deal with this new normal all while trying to stop the gods from starting a war. Percy is played by Walker Scobell, who is most known for playing a younger version of Ryan Reynolds’ character in The Adam Project. The young actor also starred alongside Owen Wilson in the Paramount+ original movie Secret Headquarters.

Leah Sava Jeffries is Annabeth Chase

As a daughter of Athena, Annabeth Chase has been through a lot in her young life. With Percy’s arrival, she finally has a chance to leave Camp Half-Blood and prove herself on a quest after five long years of training. Her stoicism initially clashes with Percy’s more impulsive nature, but they eventually learn to trust each other, and even become friends. Annabeth is played by Leah Sava Jeffries, who has also starred in the TV shows Empire and Rel, and the movies Beast and Something from Tiffany’s.