Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 8 Release Time and Full Season Recap

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 Recap

The season begins with 12-year-old Percy Jackson discovering not only that all of the Greek myths and legends that his mom told him growing up are very real, but also that he is the son of Poseidon (Toby Stephens), the God of the sea. After a mishap involving a bully and a fountain leads him to be expelled from yet another school that doesn’t quite understand his unique abilities, his mom, Sally Jackson (Virginia Kull), decides to finally tell him the truth.

With the help of an old friend from school, Grover (Aryan Simhadri), who turns to be a satyr and demigod protector in disguise, they leave for Camp Half-Blood – a refuge for demigods whose magical barrier protect the vulnerable youth from the monsters seeking glory in their demise. Along the way, the three are attacked by a Minotaur sent by Hades (Jay Duplass) to recover something he believes that Percy has stolen from him.

They almost make it to camp before Sally is turned into gold dust within the Minotaur’s grasp. Thinking that his mother, the only person who’s ever truly loved and cared for him, is dead, Percy angrily attacks the Minotaur. He does manage to take down the beast with its own horn, but also nearly kills himself in the process.

He awakens at camp the next day, where he learns more about this strange new world that he’s a part of. He meets Luke (Charlie Bushnell), a son of Hermes and a demigod that a lot of younger campers look up to, and learns the ins and outs of life as a demigod. He also meets Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), a daughter of Athena who looks at Percy with an odd curiosity, and Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn), a daughter of Ares who appears jealous of Percy’s new found glory.

After a few days of training, Percy finds himself on a team with Annabeth and Luke during a camp-wide game of Capture the Flag. Percy nearly gets pummeled by Clarisse and other children of Ares, but he holds his own and helps his team win the game. This is also the moment that Poseidon decides to officially claim Percy as his own, kicking off an important quest for the young demigod.

Percy is told of an impending war between the gods from the camp’s leaders, Chiron (Glynn Turman) and Dionysus a.k.a. Mr. D (Jason Mantzoukas), who insist that Percy is the one destined to see this quest through. Zeus’ master bolt has gone missing, and Percy has until the summer solstice to seek out Hades, the leading suspect aside from himself, and retrieve the bolt. Percy agrees to take on the quest, but only after learning that his mom could still be alive in the Underworld as a prisoner. He recruits Grover and Annabeth to join him on the journey to Los Angeles, after receiving a prophecy hinting at the perils that lie ahead.