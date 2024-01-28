Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 8 Release Time and Full Season Recap
Here's everything you need to know before diving into the season finale of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, including when and where to watch.
This article contains spoilers for Percy Jackson and the Olympians episodes 1-7.
With one more episode remaining, Percy Jackson’s (Walker Scobell) adventure is coming to a close in season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. With Zeus’ missing master bolt literally falling into his hands, and nearly into Kronos’, Percy is one step closer to stopping the gods’ war with each other and directing their attention to what really matters – Ares’ (Adam Copeland) betrayal and Kronos’ power grab.
Will Percy get the master bolt to Olympus before it’s too late? Will he be able to save his mom? Will we discover who the true lightning thief is? All of these questions and more will hopefully be answered in the season finale, so here’s what you need to know before diving into episode 8 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
When and Where Will Percy Jackson Episode 8 Be Available to Watch?
The season finale of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, “The Prophecy Comes True,” will be available to watch for Disney+ subscribers on Tuesday Jan. 30 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT in the U.S. and Wednesday Jan. 31 at 2 a.m. GMT in the UK.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 Recap
The season begins with 12-year-old Percy Jackson discovering not only that all of the Greek myths and legends that his mom told him growing up are very real, but also that he is the son of Poseidon (Toby Stephens), the God of the sea. After a mishap involving a bully and a fountain leads him to be expelled from yet another school that doesn’t quite understand his unique abilities, his mom, Sally Jackson (Virginia Kull), decides to finally tell him the truth.
With the help of an old friend from school, Grover (Aryan Simhadri), who turns to be a satyr and demigod protector in disguise, they leave for Camp Half-Blood – a refuge for demigods whose magical barrier protect the vulnerable youth from the monsters seeking glory in their demise. Along the way, the three are attacked by a Minotaur sent by Hades (Jay Duplass) to recover something he believes that Percy has stolen from him.
They almost make it to camp before Sally is turned into gold dust within the Minotaur’s grasp. Thinking that his mother, the only person who’s ever truly loved and cared for him, is dead, Percy angrily attacks the Minotaur. He does manage to take down the beast with its own horn, but also nearly kills himself in the process.
He awakens at camp the next day, where he learns more about this strange new world that he’s a part of. He meets Luke (Charlie Bushnell), a son of Hermes and a demigod that a lot of younger campers look up to, and learns the ins and outs of life as a demigod. He also meets Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), a daughter of Athena who looks at Percy with an odd curiosity, and Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn), a daughter of Ares who appears jealous of Percy’s new found glory.
After a few days of training, Percy finds himself on a team with Annabeth and Luke during a camp-wide game of Capture the Flag. Percy nearly gets pummeled by Clarisse and other children of Ares, but he holds his own and helps his team win the game. This is also the moment that Poseidon decides to officially claim Percy as his own, kicking off an important quest for the young demigod.
Percy is told of an impending war between the gods from the camp’s leaders, Chiron (Glynn Turman) and Dionysus a.k.a. Mr. D (Jason Mantzoukas), who insist that Percy is the one destined to see this quest through. Zeus’ master bolt has gone missing, and Percy has until the summer solstice to seek out Hades, the leading suspect aside from himself, and retrieve the bolt. Percy agrees to take on the quest, but only after learning that his mom could still be alive in the Underworld as a prisoner. He recruits Grover and Annabeth to join him on the journey to Los Angeles, after receiving a prophecy hinting at the perils that lie ahead.
Along the way, the trio has to hold their own against Hades’ furies, Medusa (Jessica Parker Kennedy), Echidna a.k.a. the Mother of Monsters (Suzanne Cryer) and her newborn Chimera. As if their monstrous adversaries weren’t dangerous enough, these young heroes also have to deal with the whims of the gods. From Athena leaving Annabeth to die because she got embarrassed to Ares recruiting them to retrieve his shield from Hephaestus in exchange for aid, the gods are as much of a hindrance to the demigods as they are potential allies.
When they try to find Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda) at the Lotus Casino, at the behest of Ares, the trio loses so much time in the strange magic of the building that they miss the summer solstice deadline entirely. They still make it to California, but too late for Percy to meet his father or stop the war.
Despite missing the deadline, the trio still makes their way to the Underworld, with a gift from Percy’s father to aid in their escape. While there, Percy discovers that he’s been set up by Ares, and potentially another demigod, to take the fall for the missing master bolt. On the way to Hades’ palace, Grover is nearly sucked into Tartarus after the magical shoes gifted by Luke begin to malfunction. Percy is able to save him, but soon after finds the master bolt in the backpack given to him by Ares. It seems like the god’s plan was to send Percy and the bolt to the depths of Tartarus in an effort to bring Kronos, the father of Zeus, Poseidon, and Hades, back to full strength.
Percy relays this information to Hades in an effort to convince him to release Sally, but Hades only agrees if Percy finds a way to get his missing Helm back to him. It turns out that this helm, not the master bolt, is what Hades has been after all along. Unfortunately, Percy has to leave his mom behind for now as he tries to make things right and get the master bolt back to Zeus (Lance Reddick). Using the magical pearls from Poseidon, the trio makes it out of the Underworld and onto the beaches of Montauk, where Ares awaits them.