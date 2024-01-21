Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 7 Release Time and Season Recap

After helping Ares (Adam Copeland) retrieve his shield from Hephaestus (Timothy Omundson), the God of War sent Percy (Walker Scobell), Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) to Las Vegas via an animal transport truck. While on board, Annabeth and Percy relay a message back to Camp Half-Blood through Iris, the goddess of rainbows and another messenger of the gods. Chiron (Glynn Turman) is indisposed dealing with the growing tensions among the gods and their children, so Annabeth and Percy share what they know with Luke (Charlie Bushnell).

During Grover’s time with Ares, he deduced that the god was behind the missing bolt and that his daughter Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn) was likely the demigod who stole it. Luke promises to relay their theories to Chiron and keep an eye on Clarisse while they carry out the quest.

Meanwhile, Grover has communicated with the trio’s animal traveling companions and agreed to help free them. In the chaos, the heroes escape the truck and head for the Lotus casino in search of Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda).

Remembering the myth of Odysseus and the Lotus-eaters, they make a pact to not eat any of the hotel’s food, no matter how enticing, to avoid being trapped by the lotus flower’s charm. After splitting up to cover more ground, Grover runs into an old family friend who became trapped in the casino during his own search for Pan. Augustus’ memory of Grover and his past is fuzzy though, and it’s not long before Grover also begins to forget who he’s looking for and why he’s there in the first place.

Annabeth and Percy are able to track down Hermes, but as much as he wants to try and make things right by his son, Luke, he’s hesitant to help them outright. Annabeth is able to steal the keys to his magical cab though, which they use to escape the hotel after pulling Grover out of his trance. Even though none of them ate anything, the hotel was pumping the lotus flower scent through the air ducts, causing them all to lose track of time.