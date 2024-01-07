Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 5 Release Time and Season Recap
Here's everything you need to know before diving into episode 5 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, including when and where to watch.
We’re halfway through season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and the young trio continues to push forward on their quest. Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries), and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) have been tasked with finding Zeus’ missing master bolt and returning it to Mt. Olympus before the Summer Solstice. If they don’t, Zeus has threatened to unleash the full extent of his wrath and plunge the gods into a war. No pressure or anything.
As if traveling across the United States alone as a group of tweens wasn’t challenging enough, the trio must fight several monsters, and their godly parents’ fragile egos, along the way to Los Angeles and the Underworld – their final destination.
As we wait to see what’s next for Percy, Annabeth, and Grover, here’s what you need to know before diving into episode 5 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
When and Where Will Percy Jackson Episode 5 Be Available to Watch?
Episode 5 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, “A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers,” will be available to watch for Disney+ subscribers on Tuesday Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT in the U.S. and Wednesday Jan. 10 at 2 a.m. GMT in the UK.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 4 Recap
This section contains spoilers for episode 4 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
After facing off against Medusa (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and sending her head to Olympus as proof, Percy, Annabeth, and Grover make their way across the U.S. via train. Unfortunately, they only make it as far as St. Louis before they’re forced to fight an even more formidable foe – the mother of monsters, Echidna (Suzanne Cryer), and her newborn Chimera.
Echidna frames the trio for destroying a train car in order to get them alone before revealing her true identity and motives. The three are able to narrowly escape as the train comes to an emergency stop in St. Louis, and seek refuge in the St. Louis Arch at the behest of Annabeth. According to Annabeth, the Arch serves as a monument to her mother Athena because it’s such an incredible feat in architecture.
As soon as they reach the Arch, Percy begins to succumb to the wound left by a Chimera stinger during their escape. Annabeth and Grover try to heal him in the fountain, but realize that maybe Percy can only be healed by a natural source of water, like a river or lake. Echidna catches up to the trio before they can act on that hunch, and they take refuge in the safety of the Arch.
Or so they think. Embarrassed by Annabeth and Percy’s impertinence in sending Medusa’s head to Olympus, Athena lets Echidna and the Chimera enter her domain and leaves her daughter to fend for herself. They make their way to the top of the Arch and pull the fire alarm to clear any innocent bystanders. Annabeth urges Grover to take the still poisoned Percy back down while she fights off Echidna, but Percy pulls a switcheroo and locks Annabeth and Grover in the stairwell and out of harm’s way.
Percy tries his best to fight them off, but finds himself careening to his death from the top of the Arch. As he falls, a stream of water erupts from the river and carries him to safety. A nereid awaits him in the river’s depths and tries to calm Percy, urging him to trust in his father and the abilities granted by him.