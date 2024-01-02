Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 4 Release Time and Recap

Despite some initial confusion over the series premiere date and time, Percy Jackson fans showed up in full force, with the series pulling in 13.3 million viewers in its first 6 days on Disney+ and Hulu. While only the first episode of the series is available to watch on Hulu, Percy Jackson and the Olympians still came out as one of the top five most watched season premieres of the year on both streaming services.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, based on the middle-grade books of the same name, follows 12-year-old Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) as he learns about a reality, hidden from mortals, where Greek gods and monsters are very real and very dangerous. As a demigod, Percy’s role in this world is bigger than he could have imagined, and he’s almost instantly thrust into a quest to save the world from a war between the gods.

As the show takes us deeper into this world, here’s what you need to know before diving into episode 4 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

When and Where Will Percy Jackson Episode 4 Be Available to Watch?

Episode 4 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, “I Plunge to My Death,” will be available to watch for Disney+ subscribers on Tuesday Jan. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT in the U.S. and Wednesday Jan. 3 at 2 a.m. GMT in the UK.