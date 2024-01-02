Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 4 Release Time and Recap
Here's everything you need to know before diving into episode 4 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, including when and where to watch
Despite some initial confusion over the series premiere date and time, Percy Jackson fans showed up in full force, with the series pulling in 13.3 million viewers in its first 6 days on Disney+ and Hulu. While only the first episode of the series is available to watch on Hulu, Percy Jackson and the Olympians still came out as one of the top five most watched season premieres of the year on both streaming services.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians, based on the middle-grade books of the same name, follows 12-year-old Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) as he learns about a reality, hidden from mortals, where Greek gods and monsters are very real and very dangerous. As a demigod, Percy’s role in this world is bigger than he could have imagined, and he’s almost instantly thrust into a quest to save the world from a war between the gods.
As the show takes us deeper into this world, here’s what you need to know before diving into episode 4 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
When and Where Will Percy Jackson Episode 4 Be Available to Watch?
Episode 4 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, “I Plunge to My Death,” will be available to watch for Disney+ subscribers on Tuesday Jan. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT in the U.S. and Wednesday Jan. 3 at 2 a.m. GMT in the UK.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 3 Recap
This section contains spoilers for episodes 1-3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians
At the end of episode 2, Percy learns that he’s the son of Posiedon – one of the “Big Three” Greeks gods who made a pact after WWII forbidding him, Zeus, and Hades from siring demigods. Now that Poseidon has claimed him, Chiron (Glynn Turman) and Mr. D (Jason Mantzoukas) tell Percy of an important quest he must undertake to reunite Zeus (Lance Reddick) with his master bolt before the solstice, or else Zeus will unleash his wrath upon the world and those who would dare defy him.
Percy begrudgingly agrees to the quest after Grover (Aryan Simhadri) tells him that his mother Sally may still be alive in the Underworld, the very place they need to go to find the master bolt. Episode 3 begins with Percy receiving an important prophecy from the oracle, as all demigods do before embarking on a quest. With harrowing predictions of failure and betrayal echoing in his mind, Percy chooses Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover to accompany him.
The young trio then sets off toward Los Angeles and the entrance of the Underworld. They don’t make it far before the furies Alecto (Megan Mullaly) and Tisiphone (Sara J. Southey) track them down. They briefly find safe passage along a Satyr Path in New Jersey before being forced to seek refuge with Medusa (Jessica Parker Kennedy).
Medusa seeks to gain sympathy from the trio, especially Percy, but her true intentions don’t take long to reveal themselves. After retreating to her basement, which is full of innocent people and satyrs turned to stone, they use Annabeth’s invisibility cap to fight Medusa. Working together, the trio decapitates her, and uses her head to turn Alecto to stone.
The tension and distrust that has been building among the trio finally comes to a head (no pun intended), and Percy reveals the last two lines of his prophecy to Annabeth and Grover. A much-needed heart-to-heart and a brief round of Grover’s “Consensus” song later, and the trio finally find some common ground. Not wanting to leave Medusa’s head for just anyone to find, Percy sends it via Hermes messenger service to Olympus. Grover and Annabeth initially object, but Annabeth relents because she understands Percy’s need to make their parents see the lengths they’re going to to find the bolt and stop the war.