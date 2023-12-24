Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 3 Release Time and Season Recap
Here's everything you need to know before diving into episode 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, including when and where to watch.
The series premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians left some fans confused after Disney+ decided to drop the first two episodes of the series the night before they were originally scheduled to premiere. Some eagle-eyed fans found hints that the show would be arriving early on Dec. 19 instead of Dec. 20, but there was no formal confirmation that this would be the release schedule until episodes 1 and 2 appeared on Disney+.
While the early arrival of Percy Jackson episodes was a welcome surprise for many, it also left some fans confused and scrambling to change their plans so they wouldn’t miss out.
Now that the updated schedule for the series has been released, here’s what you need to know before diving into episode 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
When and Where Will Percy Jackson Episode 3 Be Available to Watch?
Percy Jackson and the Olympians was originally scheduled to drop new episodes at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Wednesdays, starting with the premiere on Dec. 20, but decided to surprise fans and drop the first two episodes of the series early. Matching the release model Disney+ used for Ahsoka, subsequent new episodes of Percy Jackson will also be available to watch on the streamer Tuesday nights for U.S. subscribers.
Episode 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, “We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium,” will be available to watch on Tuesday Dec. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT in the U.S. and Wednesday Dec. 27 at 2 a.m. GMT in the UK.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 1 and 2 Recap
This section contains spoilers for episodes 1 & 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians
The series premiere of Percy Jackson started off strong with its first two episodes. In episode 1, 12-year-old Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) is thrust from the real world into a world full of gods and monsters. He learns that not only are the Greek myths and legends that his mom told him real, but that his own dad is a Greek god.
After a close call with the fury Alecto (Megan Mullaly) while on a school field trip, Percy’s mom Sally (Virginia Kull) decides that it’s time for him to make the journey to Camp Half-Blood – a safe-haven for demigods like him. With the help of a young satyr named Grover (Aryan Simhadri), Sally and Percy set off for camp. They unfortunately don’t make it far before a Minotaur hunts them down. Sally sacrifices herself to make sure that Percy makes it safely, but after seeing his mom turned to golden dust by the beast, Percy decides to take on the beast himself and sends it back to the Underworld.
Episode 2 begins with Percy healing from the ordeal and meeting the camp’s director Dionysus, a.k.a. Mr. D (Jason Mantzoukas). From there, he learns that his Latin teacher at Yancy was actually the centaur Chiron (Glynn Turman), who serves as the activities director for Camp Half-Blood. Chiron takes Percy on a tour of the camp, and shows him the cabin he’ll be staying in until he’s claimed by his godly parent. In Cabin 11, the home of Hermes children and the unclaimed, Percy meets Luke (Charlie Bushnell). Luke takes Percy under his wing and shows him the ropes of Camp Half-Blood.
Although Percy does make pretty fast friends with Luke and others at camp, Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn, a daughter of Ares, has a bone to pick with the young demigod. She goads him into fighting first in the camp’s bathroom, and then during the camp-wide Capture the Flag event. Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries), a daughter of Athena, keeps an eye on Percy throughout all of this until her suspicions are confirmed. Or at least confirmed enough for her to push Percy into the lake to show him how powerful he is around water. It’s in that moment that Poseidon, the god of the sea claims Percy as his son.
Now that Percy is claimed, Chiron and Mr. D share that he must now embark on a quest to retrieve Zeus’ missing master bolt from Hades in the Underworld in order to stop Zeus and Poseidon from starting a war between the gods. Percy is hesitant at first – after all, why would he risk his life for a father who has been absent his entire life? But after Grover reveals that his mom could still be alive in the Underworld as a prisoner of Hades, he accepts the quest to try and save her.