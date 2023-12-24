Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 3 Release Time and Season Recap

Episode 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, “We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium,” will be available to watch on Tuesday Dec. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT in the U.S. and Wednesday Dec. 27 at 2 a.m. GMT in the UK.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 1 and 2 Recap

This section contains spoilers for episodes 1 & 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians

The series premiere of Percy Jackson started off strong with its first two episodes. In episode 1, 12-year-old Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) is thrust from the real world into a world full of gods and monsters. He learns that not only are the Greek myths and legends that his mom told him real, but that his own dad is a Greek god.

After a close call with the fury Alecto (Megan Mullaly) while on a school field trip, Percy’s mom Sally (Virginia Kull) decides that it’s time for him to make the journey to Camp Half-Blood – a safe-haven for demigods like him. With the help of a young satyr named Grover (Aryan Simhadri), Sally and Percy set off for camp. They unfortunately don’t make it far before a Minotaur hunts them down. Sally sacrifices herself to make sure that Percy makes it safely, but after seeing his mom turned to golden dust by the beast, Percy decides to take on the beast himself and sends it back to the Underworld.

Episode 2 begins with Percy healing from the ordeal and meeting the camp’s director Dionysus, a.k.a. Mr. D (Jason Mantzoukas). From there, he learns that his Latin teacher at Yancy was actually the centaur Chiron (Glynn Turman), who serves as the activities director for Camp Half-Blood. Chiron takes Percy on a tour of the camp, and shows him the cabin he’ll be staying in until he’s claimed by his godly parent. In Cabin 11, the home of Hermes children and the unclaimed, Percy meets Luke (Charlie Bushnell). Luke takes Percy under his wing and shows him the ropes of Camp Half-Blood.

Although Percy does make pretty fast friends with Luke and others at camp, Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn, a daughter of Ares, has a bone to pick with the young demigod. She goads him into fighting first in the camp’s bathroom, and then during the camp-wide Capture the Flag event. Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries), a daughter of Athena, keeps an eye on Percy throughout all of this until her suspicions are confirmed. Or at least confirmed enough for her to push Percy into the lake to show him how powerful he is around water. It’s in that moment that Poseidon, the god of the sea claims Percy as his son.