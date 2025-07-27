Peacemaker Season 2 Trailer Goes Full Multiverse, Confirms The Suicide Squad Still Canon

However, the trailer did point to something that might provide an explanation for those former DC heroes. Throughout the trailer, we see Chris enter a parallel universe via a special portal. Whereas in his home dimension, Chris remains a laughing stock, even after he and the 11th Street Kids stopped an alien invasion in the first season of Peacemaker, he is beloved in one of the alternate realities we glimpse him discovering. In fact, he’s not just loved by the public but also by his father Auggie (Robert Patrick), whose alternate must be very different from the abusive white supremacist whom Chris killed in season 1.

Throughout the trailer, we get hints that Chris will spend more time in this alternate universe, even stealing the sleek, cooler uniform (and less cool silk shirts) of his counterpart. And if the clips of two John Cenas battling one another is any indication, the alternate Chris has something to say about the prime Chris’ plan to steal his life.

On one hand, it’s a bit surprising to see the new DC Universe introducing the multiverse already in only its third official entry. Yet Gunn’s not backing away, telling panel attendees that Peacemaker season 2 will establish that there are at least 100 alternate realities in the DC Universe. This expands on comments Gunn made elsewhere, confirming that the portals that Chris uses to travel between realities are an extension of those that Lex Luthor used in Superman.

Speaking of Superman, the SDCC panel stated that Peacemaker‘s second season takes place one month after the end of that film. That short time span explains the cameos by Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn), and Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), who allow Chris to audition for membership in the Justice Gang. But Chris’ belief that he belongs with the Justice Gang comes directly from his emotional growth and heroics in season 1. “I don’t want to be a joke anymore,” Chris says in voice over in the trailer. “I want to be a real hero.”

Will Chris be able to make Peacemaker into a hero worthy of a world with Superman? If so it will probably happen in episodes one, six, and eight of Peacemaker‘s second season, which are the three that Gunn himself directs.

Getting some cool tech from the multiverse will certainly help Chris be the hero he wants to be, but he’ll have to atone for past sins first. And if the trailer’s depiction of Rick Flag Sr. is any indication, that’s going to be a tall task. Maybe it would be a lot easier for Chris if The Suicide Squad wasn’t canon.