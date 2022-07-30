Paper Girls: Brian K. Vaughan on the Moment That Gave Him Goosebumps

I think we’re drawn back into the past and wanting to understand that in a deeper way and wanting to show it in a fuller spectrum too. Cliff said it well, it’s so often a punchline. I think people skim the top layer of what the ’80s were often in depicting it in film and TV, but this show wanted to go a little more when it’s in that period into Reagan, into the differing experiences of people with different ethnicities or sexual orientations, into some of the darker corners as well. We talked a lot about Stand By Me as a story that is about younger people, but goes to adult places. I think as we take on that time period and subsequent time periods, that’s always kind of our touchstone.

I was really taken aback by, in the best possible way, the episode “A New Period.” Just the discussion of seeing what young women go through during puberty. I can’t remember a way where it’s been described with that much heart and humor on television. I was wondering if you could share your thoughts on like that specific aspect of that episode.

Christopher C. Rogers: I think that’s one of the most special scenes in the show. I think it’s a scene only Paper Girls could do and ironically, I had the least to do with it of any writer in our room. It’s an all-female room other than me — women in their twenties to women in their sixties — tons of different life experiences. On the day that we took on that scene, everybody was contributing, everybody got a line in that scene. Then when we ran it by the girls, we wanted to make sure they were comfortable and did they have anything to add? They threw some amazing ad-libs in there.

That’s the best of what we can do, which is to represent the real coming of age experience of people, young women this age, but also kind of fit it inside this kind of exciting arc. I’m very proud of that scene and what we got on camera, and hopefully it makes you laugh and makes you uncomfortable and makes people out there say, “Oh yeah.” I love that you singled that one out.

There’s a real honesty to not only the comic, but to the show as well. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I found the scene with KJ when she sees her future self involved in a same sex relationship to be that kind of beautiful, terrifying, eureka moment that I think most queer people go through when they realize their sexuality. To see that brought on screen in a different way than the queerness was presented in the book expanded the parameters of what Paper Girls can be on television. I just wanted wondered each of your thoughts on that, and in general of how this visual medium is changing the story while keeping the essence.

Brian K. Vaughan: Thanks. I got goosebumps as you were describing it. I’m just remembering watching that scene for the first time. It was like, “Oh, this is why adaptations are great,” because that’s something that I think Cliff and I had captured in our own unique way in Paper Girls. I’m so proud of that moment in the comics, but seeing that scene on television and the way they were able to do it was pretty breathtaking. I’m so grateful for it. I just, I loved it. Cliff?