Outstanding Drama Series at the 2014 Emmys Was Unbelievably Stacked

The 2024 Emmy Awards feel like a foregone conclusion already. Ahead of the event on September 15, hit series like The Bear and Shōgun already cleaned up at the Creative Arts Emmy ceremony, with the latter winning more awards than any drama in history. Both of these shows are very deserving of their crowns in both the comedy and drama categories (even if some people don’t think The Bear is funny). For awards show geeks, though, the lack of competition can make the Emmys a lackluster experience. It forces folks who enjoy the history of TV trophies to go back in the annals of the medium and look longingly at a time when the winners were unknown up to the last second.

It’s been a decade since the most unforgettable collection of series in history congregated in the Outstanding Drama Series category in 2014. Take a look at these nominees 10 years ago if you don’t remember the GOAT-ness of the night:

Breaking Bad (Season 5, Part 2)

Downton Abbey (Season 4)

Game of Thrones (Season 4)

House of Cards (Season 2)

Mad Men (Season 7, Part 1)

True Detective (Season 1)

When we talk about the Golden Age of Television, this is the reason for the wistful nostalgia. There are plenty of excellent stories on the small screen right now, but nothing worthy of this type of adulation. Not only are these six of the greatest shows of all time, but this category featured three of these series at their pinnacle. Breaking Bad’s final eight episodes, Game of Thrones’ fourth season, and True Detective’s maiden case would top any list of the greatest seasons in TV history. To have them fight for single-year supremacy must have had the TV gods laughing down upon us.

Breaking Bad’s last act is a high-wire operation performed with surgical precision by every person involved in the production. Creator Vince Gilligan and his team left no stone unturned and nary a meth lab undiscovered. Every twist and turn of season 5’s second part was equal parts calculated and spontaneous, eliciting shock and emotion unequaled at this point in history. The season included what many critics name the greatest episode ever made, “Ozymandias.” Other fantastic hours such as “Confessions” (my personal favorite) and “Granite State” were thorough character portraits that invaded the minds and revealed the motivations of those we loved for years, daring us to turn our backs on the protagonists such as Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).