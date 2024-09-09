FX’s Shogun Just Broke An Emmy Record Before the Main Show Even Airs

The 76th Creative Arts Emmy ceremony happened this weekend ahead of the “main” Emmy Awards telecast on September 15. This event is where a lot of the behind-the-scenes awards are given for categories like casting, costuming, makeup, and sound. These aspects might not be as big of a deal to people outside of the industry, but are crucial to making the TV shows we love as well-rounded as possible.

This year, one show in particular dominated the Creative Arts Emmys, hopefully (at least in this humble writer’s opinion) foreshadowing how well it will do in the big ceremony. The FX drama Shōgun, which has already garnered immense critical acclaim, went home with 14 awards in total out of the nearly 50 awarded, breaking the record set by 2008’s John Adams miniseries. John Adams brought home thirteen awards total that year, a record that Shōgun has broken before any of the best actor or director awards have even been announced.

Shōgun won the following categories:

– Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series – Néstor Carbonell as Rodrigues

– Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

– Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series

– Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-fi Makeup (Non-prosthetic)

– Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

– Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-fi Hairstyling

– Outstanding Stunt Performance

– Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

– Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series

– Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

– Outstanding Main Title Design

– Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

– Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

– Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)