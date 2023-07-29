Outlander: What Happens to Jamie in the Books?

This article contains heavy spoilers

It’s been a tumultuous time for the Frasers and the MacKenzies in Outlander season seven, with Roger (Richard Rankin) and Bree’s (Sophie Skelton) son kidnapped in the 1980s, and the American Revolutionary War beginning back in the 18th century, where Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) struggle to stay alive amid mounting violence.

The seventh episode of season seven, “A Practical Guide For Time-Travelers”, leaves us with a shocking cliffhanger after Jamie faces the British forces in battle, with his illegitimate son William (Charles Vandervaart) fighting for the British during the First Battle of Saratoga. In the final shot of the episode, we see Jamie lying on the battlefield, covered in blood and seemingly dead, but what do Diana Gabaldon’s books tell us about Jamie’s fate? And what happens to Jamie’s family after these events transpire?

If you’re reading this, you probably want to know in the first instance if Jamie Fraser is dead or not – at least according to the book series Outlander continues to be based on – so we can tell you that he is indeed alive in the books in the aftermath of that bloody battle. You can stop reading here if you want to avoid any more potential spoilers, as we will be discussing what happens to Jamie next in Gabaldon’s books during the rest of this article.