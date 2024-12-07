Outlander Season 7 Showrunner and Cast Break Down That Big William Revelation

William’s life has not changed that much since Lord John married Claire. Now William Ransom a.k.a. William Grey, he’s still a British soldier. He may not know the full story but he trusts Claire and is more focused on the possibilities of love and future promotion. Jamie’s unexpected return from Scotland on a different ship suddenly upends everything. He accidentally overhears a conversation between Jamie, Claire, and Lord John where they discuss the truth they’ve concealed for over 20 years.

Den of Geek spoke with showrunner and writer Matthew B. Roberts, and executive producer and writer Maril Davis about the big reveal. In addition, actors Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, and Charles Vandervaart (William), share their perspectives on William’s pain and how this story will continue in future episodes.

“Anytime Jamie and Claire get separated, it’s never good,” Caitríona Balfe says. “That separation sets off this chain of events that has such a huge impact on Jamie, Claire, John Grey, and William. It’s one of the biggest tests Jamie and Claire have faced in a very long time – this family interrelationship drama coexisting alongside the political drama.”

Both Claire and Lord John feel Jamie’s absence from their lives. Claire’s depression and grief drive her to contemplate suicide as she feels she has lost all meaning and purpose. Lord John also feels Jamie’s loss but is compelled to dress up the situation for Philadelphia society.

“We all knew going in that this would be such a weighty episode, and huge props both to Caitríona and David Berry for really bringing it,” Maril Davis says. “I remember watching it for the first time and I got so teary. I think grief is very individual and they both brought the right amounts of grief in their ways to the table. You don’t need to add anything to it.”

In the last episode, Lord John promises Claire that they don’t have to consummate their marriage officially. This situation is especially painful for Lord John as the years of unrequited love hit so much harder after the loss of Jamie’s friendship. However, their shared grief leads to a moment of intimacy. They would rather have Jamie as a partner.