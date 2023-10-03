Only Murders in the Building: Questions We Have for Season 4

If the killer was really after Charles, could he still be in danger next season? Did Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane) hire someone for revenge or is this someone else from Charles or Sazz’s past? Mabel and Theo (James Caverly) have rekindled their friendship since Teddy was sent to prison, but that doesn’t mean his powerful father was able to forgive and move on so easily.

Regardless, next season’s murder investigation could prove to be one of the series’ most intriguing yet.

Will the Show Actually Leave New York?

Season 3 proved that while Only Murders in the Building does take its premise seriously, the show also isn’t afraid to take its murders at least partially outside of the Arconia. Even though Ben was poisoned at the theater, he was ultimately killed at the Arconia. Season 4, however, seems poised to take Mabel, Oliver, and Charles further than we’ve seen them go before.

Tobert (Jesse Williams) has been offered a job that will take him to Southern California and wants Mabel to come with him. Mabel is currently between places anyway since her Aunt’s apartment was finally renovated and sold earlier this season. She loves spending time with her second family, Charles and Oliver, but this season has shown us that she also wants to explore what her life could be outside of them and the podcast. Similarly, Loretta’s (Meryl Streep) talents are finally being recognized and she’s receiving multiple offers for roles in Los Angeles. She’s been waiting so long for her career to take off like this, but she also loves Oliver and doesn’t want to leave him behind. With the success of Death Rattle Dazzle, would Oliver be willing to leave Broadway behind and the second chance he’s been waiting so long for?

Even though Sazz was very clearly killed in the Arconia, Mabel and Oliver could be splitting their time across the coasts next season throughout the investigation. Given Sazz’s industry connections, California could also hold some important clues for the case.

Will Meryl Streep Return and What Other Guest Stars Could We See in Season 4?

Season 3 certainly brought out some heavy-hitters as guest stars this season. From Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin to Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy to Matthew Broderick as himself, this season set the bar high when it comes to the caliber of talent that Only Murders in the Building can bring in.