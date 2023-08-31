One Piece Cast: Get to Know the Straw Hat Pirates

Luffy is the kind of guy to make friends wherever he goes. With a goofy demeanor and joyful outlook, as well as a small stature, his overwhelming strength isn’t immediately apparent. It helps that he ate the Gum-Gum Fruit, a mystic treasure that gave his body the characteristics of rubber. He can stretch to his heart’s content and can resist damage from physical attacks, like when he bounces bullets out from his belly, or letting a club smash into his squishy head to no effect.

There are plenty of strong people in One Piece, many of them unquestionably stronger than Luffy, but what sets him apart is his indomitable spirit and unflinching devotion to his dream of becoming the King of the Pirates. It’s an unofficial title that was once bestowed upon Gold Roger, the first and only man to conquer the unconquerable stretch of sea, the Grand Line. To Luffy, becoming the King of the Pirates means becoming the freest man in the world. He extends that freedom to nearly everyone he meets, knowing that he can’t be free if his friends aren’t. That’s why he agrees to help anyone who asks for it. That’s why you can’t help but root for him.

In the live-action series, he’s portrayed by Iñaki Godoy, a Mexican actor who might have been born for this role. He looks like Luffy, he acts like Luffy, and he feels like Luffy. And that’s coming Luffy’s legendary creator Eiichiro Oda himself, who saw Godoy and said “That’s Luffy.”

Mackenyu is Roronoa Zoro

Swordsman of the Straw Hat Pirates. Fights with three swords, including one in his mouth.

Zoro is as dependable as they come. With the drive to become the world’s greatest swordsman and the strength to back it up, the no-nonsense straight man was the first to join Luffy’s crew of pirates. Ironically enough, Zoro started his adventure as a bounty hunter, targeting dangerous pirates wanted by the World Government to test and grow his strength. Weirdly, he fights with three swords, one in each hand and another in his mouth. In a world where eating a magical fruit can turn your body into rubber, biting down on a sword’s handle and whooping ass with it isn’t much of a stretch. He’s quick to talk trash to friend and foe alike, but only because he knows he can back it up.

He’s portrayed by Mackenyu, a Japanese-American actor who grew up with One Piece. In the diverse world of One Piece, Zoro is one of the more recognizably Japanese characters, fighting with the spirit and weapons of a samurai. To prepare for this role, he trained in swordsmanship extensively and brings a gruff air to his stunt-filled performance.