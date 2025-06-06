Ocean With David Attenborough Isn’t Just A Documentary; It’s a Wake-Up Call

Even after thousands of years of ocean exploration, many of its wonders remain a mystery, hidden beneath the surface in a vast, interconnected world of species and habitats that are constantly evolving. Silverback Films and Open Planet Studios’ new powerful feature-length documentary, Ocean With David Attenborough, which premieres on June 7 on National Geographic and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu, is the complete culmination of Sir David Attenborough’s lifetime of exploration and storytelling.

But beneath the ocean’s beauty lies a harsh reality. Despite protections, destructive practices like large-scale bottom trawling continue daily. Weighted nets with sharp metal beams scrape across the ocean floor with immense force to collect fish in mass, demolishing habitats, killing non-targeted species like sharks and turtles and releasing copious amounts of carbon dioxide from the disturbed seabed sediments.

This practice is similar to bulldozing down a rainforest, yet it is hidden out of sight, underwater and sadly common. This man-made destruction of our oceans can feel hopeless, but after seven decades of advocacy, Attenborough offers one promising discovery. If we can protect just a small portion of the ocean, entire ecosystems will be completely revived. And he tells us this in what may be his most impassioned narration yet.

In a way, the film–directed by frequent Attenborough collaborators Colin Butfield, Keith Scholey and Toby Nowlan– is Attenborough’s passing of the baton to the next stage of coastal conservation.