You’ve Never Seen a Nature Doc Like Nat Geo’s Queens

Let’s start at the end. We’re at the base of the Ngorongoro Crater, a two-million-year-old collapsed volcano in Tanzania. A heavy downpour is thumping the roof of our safari vehicle. Yes, it’s raining in Africa. Before we begin the steep ascent up the walls of the crater along muddy brick roads, our tour guide breaks and turns off the ignition. He gestures toward an unseasonably lush clearing where a committee of elephants is assembled to wish us adieu.

For the last week, we’ve been on a press trip in the Serengeti with one unique wrinkle: National Geographic embedded our excursions with the creative talent behind their new natural world series, Queens. In addition to local guides, we were accompanied by National Geographic’s filmmakers, who braved night shoots in open-sided vehicles amongst lions and hyenas. We were in safe hands.

In this final excursion, Faith Musembi, a native Kenyan and producer/director on Queens spent a full day graciously answering our nonstop questions—providing us with a running director’s commentary and a deeper understanding of not only the show’s production but also the continent, its people, and their connection to wildlife. As we came face to face with the elephants, a hush finally fell over the car as we took in the beauty of the surroundings.

The Ngorongoro Crater filmed from a helicopter. (National Geographic for Disney)

At an elevation of 5,900 feet above sea level, rain clouds are hovering just above our heads. I embrace the rain and roll my window down as if to bottle up the soon-to-be fleeting sights, sounds, and smells of Ngorongoro. I hit record on a short video of the approaching elephant, no further than 10 feet away. It’s my favorite video of the trip.