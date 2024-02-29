Can a Neuromancer TV Series Still Work After The Matrix?

For all of the references to Neuromancer in The Matrix and its sequels, there’s a bitterness and fatalism to Gibson’s writing that one does not find in the Wachowski’s work. That’s most clear in the protagonist Case, a noir hero in the mold of Sam Spade and Philip Marlowe. Neuromancer begins with Case prevented from jacking in after being poisoned for ripping off a former employer. He’s recruited by freelancer Mollie Millions, who has blades for fingernails and sunglasses surgically implanted over her eyes. Mollie gets Case to work for mysterious employer Armitage, who needs the duo to help him on a mission involving powerful artificial intelligence called Wintermute.

Cool people on a secret mission for an employer who isn’t what they seem are well-worn tropes, beyond anything that the Wachowskis have done. Furthermore, the idea of making internet identities is no longer the domain of outsiders. That’s just a Tuesday in the social media age. As Gibson himself commented, the internet of today is “totally banal.”

But that truth also makes the nihilistic feel of Neuromancer more palatable today, especially against the Wachowski’s communal optimism. The internet has not become the wild world of possibility that it once promised. It’s been thoroughly commodified and contained, a place where fast food chains talk smack to one another on Twitter. Neuromancer‘s longing for something more and the insistence that nothing will ever change may be a necessary corrective to modern narratives about the internet.

The emotional core of Neuromancer involves two AIs, Wintermute and Neuromancer, manipulating humanity to subvert controls and join together. Gibson presents the plot as somewhat romantic, at least on Wintermute’s end. As “problematic” as that might be today, when AI is becoming a tool of the upper-classes to further disenfranchise workers, the plot might resonate beyond what The Matrix, or Gibson in 1984, could imagine.

In short, looking back at an angry work from the early days of the internet could force us to look anew at something that we all take for granted today, especially as folks become more complacent about the use of AI in the things they read and watch online.

The Power of Founding Myths

Perhaps the clearest answer to the question in the headline can be found in today’s cineplexes. Frank Herbert‘s Dune is a foundational text on the level of Neuromancer, one that inspired countless works that followed, including The Matrix, but most obviously Star Wars. One would think that after decades of the more simplistic and popular Star Wars, audiences would not take interest in Herbert’s more morally and narratively complex sci-fi novel about the young “hero” fighting the forces of evil in the galaxy.