Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Cast: Who Plays Aang, Zuko, and Katara?
Get to know the actors behind Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender has massive shoes to fill with its live-action adaptation of the beloved animated series, and the same is true for the actors tasked with bringing the show’s characters to life. Granted, the bar is likely close to the floor for live-action adaptations after M. Night Shyamalan’s infamous attempt in 2010, but nonetheless, fans expect a lot from whoever tries to adapt this story.
From familiar faces like Danny Pudi and Daniel Dae Kim to relative newcomers, here’s the cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender and where you’ve seen these actors before.
Gordon Cormier as Aang
Despite being only 12 years old, Aang serves as the Avatar – an international peace-keeper tasked with keeping harmony among the four nations and the only person with the ability to bend all four elements. Aang is a reluctant hero that struggles to balance the heavy burden of his responsibilities to the world with his playful and fun-loving nature. This airbending prodigy is played by Gordon Cormier, who you may recognize from The Stand and Lost in Space.
Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko
Prince Zuko is a skilled firebender and the exiled Crown Prince of the Fire Nation. This intense young warrior is on a quest to capture the Avatar in the hopes that he can rejoin his family and live up to the overwhelming expectations of his demanding and controlling father, Fire Lord Ozai. Zuko is played by Dallas Liu, who has previously appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and PEN15.
Kiawentiio as Katara
Kiawentiio plays 14-year-old Katara, the last waterbender in her small village. Katara has been through great tragedy in her life thus far, but that hasn’t dimmed her warm, caring, and hopeful spirit. Before starring in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Kiawentiio appeared in Anne with an E, Rutherford Falls, and What If…? season 2.
Ian Ousley as Sokka
Ian Ousley plays Katara’s older brother Sokka. At only 16, Sokka is the leader of their tribe and takes this responsibility seriously, though he often doubts his own abilities. Masking this doubt with sardonic wit and a deadpan sense of humor, Sokka often comes across as brash and over-confident. You may recognize Ousley from 13 Reasons Why, Big Shot, and Physical.
Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh
Uncle Iroh is a retired Fire Nation general and Zuko’s wise uncle. Iroh serves as a mentor to Zuko, offering a much-needed nurturing presence for the hot-headed young warrior. Uncle Iroh is played by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, who you’ll likely recognize as Captain Carson Teva from The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka as well as his role in the Canadian comedy Kim’s Convenience.
Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula
Elizabeth Yu plays Princess Azula, Zuko’s intense and driven sister. Azula is a firebending prodigy who is willing to do whatever it takes to secure her position as the heir to the throne. Yu can also be seen in May December and Somewhere in Queens.
Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai
Fire Lord Ozai is the relentless leader of the Fire Nation who seeks to conquer and unite the world under his rule, finishing the war started by his ancestors once and for all. Ozai has high standards for those he rules, especially his son Zuko, who is desperate to impress him. The Fire Lord is played by Daniel Dae Kim, an actor known for his roles in TV shows like Lost and Hawaii Five-0 and movies like Always Be My Maybe and Joy Ride.
Ken Leung as Commander Zhao
Ken Leung plays Commander Zhao, a scheming and ambitious military officer of the Fire Nation. After an unexpected encounter with a desperate Prince Zuko, Zhao hopes to leverage his findings for his own personal gain. Leung has also appeared in Lost, Inhumans, Industry, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, and the M. Night Shyamalan movie Old.
Maria Zhang as Suki
Suki is the intimidating leader of the Kyoshi Warriors, an elite team of female warriors from the Earth Kingdom. The Kyoshi Warriors live to protect their community and uphold the ideals of Avatar Kyoshi, their namesake. Suki is played by Maria Zhang, who has also appeared in WorkInProgress: A Comedy Web-Series and the short films All I Ever Wanted, Dear Mom, and Continuum.
Danny Pudi as The Mechanist
The Mechanist is an eccentric inventor from the Earth Kingdom who is trying his best as a single father in a world divided by war. The Mechanist is played by Danny Pudi, an actor you’ll likely recognize from the TV shows Community and Mythic Quest.
Utkarsh Ambudkar as King Bumi
King Bumi is the ancient, and at times unpredictable, ruler of the Earth Kingdom city of Omashu. Utkarsh Ambudkar brings this eccentric king to life, an actor you may recognize from Pitch Perfect, The Mindy Project, Free Guy, and Campaign 3 of Critical Role.
Arden Cho as June
Arden Cho plays June, a persistent and ruthless bounty hunter from the Earth Kingdom known for her efficiency. Cho has previously starred in the TV shows Teen Wolf, Chicago Med, and Partner Track.
Sebastian Amoruso as Jet
Sebastian Amoruso plays Jet, the leader of the Freedom Fighters – a group of Earth Kingdom refugees who aim to rid the world of firebenders, no matter the cost. Amoruso previously appeared in the Prime Video series I Know What You Did Last Summer.