Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Cast: Who Plays Aang, Zuko, and Katara?

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender has massive shoes to fill with its live-action adaptation of the beloved animated series, and the same is true for the actors tasked with bringing the show’s characters to life. Granted, the bar is likely close to the floor for live-action adaptations after M. Night Shyamalan’s infamous attempt in 2010, but nonetheless, fans expect a lot from whoever tries to adapt this story.

From familiar faces like Danny Pudi and Daniel Dae Kim to relative newcomers, here’s the cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender and where you’ve seen these actors before.

Gordon Cormier as Aang

Despite being only 12 years old, Aang serves as the Avatar – an international peace-keeper tasked with keeping harmony among the four nations and the only person with the ability to bend all four elements. Aang is a reluctant hero that struggles to balance the heavy burden of his responsibilities to the world with his playful and fun-loving nature. This airbending prodigy is played by Gordon Cormier, who you may recognize from The Stand and Lost in Space.

Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko

Prince Zuko is a skilled firebender and the exiled Crown Prince of the Fire Nation. This intense young warrior is on a quest to capture the Avatar in the hopes that he can rejoin his family and live up to the overwhelming expectations of his demanding and controlling father, Fire Lord Ozai. Zuko is played by Dallas Liu, who has previously appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and PEN15.