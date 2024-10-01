Netflix New Releases: October 2024
New seasons of Outer Banks and The Diplomat highlight Netflix's new releases this October, along with some spooky season fun
Whether you’re into Halloween and Spooky Season or not, there are a lot of exciting things coming to Netflix this October.
The Pogues return when part one of Outer Banks‘ fourth season hits the streamer on Oct. 10. They may have their treasure, but that doesn’t mean they’ve stopped the hunt. The Diplomat returns for season 2 on Oct. 31 after an explosive season finale leaves Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) to pick up the pieces. The animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Oct. 10) also premieres this month, following the famous video game character as she sets off on her next adventure.
For all of your Spooky Season needs, Netflix has some new original films dropping this month. Don’t Move (Oct. 25) is a thriller that follows a grieving young woman (Kelsey Asbille) as she’s forced to outrun an seasoned killer before the paralytic he injected her with takes over her nervous system. Time Cut (Oct. 30) is a time-travel slasher movie that follows a high school student from 2024 as she accidentally travels back in time to 2003, days before her sister was murdered by a masked killer.
Outside of original spooky content, Netflix is also adding horror favorites It Chapter Two, Halloween (2018), You’re Next, and Psycho to its library, among others at the start of the month followed by Scream (Oct. 11) and A Quiet Place Part II (Oct. 12) later on. The first season of the hit series Yellowjackets also joins the streamer this month if you’ve been looking for an excuse to start this survival horror mystery.
Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.
Netflix New Releases – October 2024
Coming Soon
Children of the Church Steps (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Don’t Come Home (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES
Oct. 1
Making It in Marbella (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
8 Mile
As Above, So Below
The Birds
Boyz n the Hood
Bridesmaids
Brüno
Cinderella Man
Couples Retreat
Elysium
Escape Plan
Get Him to the Greek
The Girl Next Door
Halloween (2018)
It Chapter Two
Jarhead
Judy
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 3
Legion
Marnie
Psycho
Psycho II
Red Dragon
Robin Hood (2010)
Robin Hood (2018)
Salt
Scarface
The Sentinel
Till Death
Two Weeks Notice
Unfriended
Wipeout: Batch 4
Yellowjackets: Season 1
You’re Next
Oct. 2
Chef’s Table: Noodles — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love Is Blind: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Oct. 3
The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist — NETFLIX FAMILY
Blue Box (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
Heartstopper: Season 3 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Trouble (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
Oct. 4
The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1 (episodes 1-3)
CTRL (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE — NETFLIX FILM
The Platform 2 (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
S.W.A.T.: Season 7
Oct. 5
Ranma1/2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
Oct. 7
The Menendez Brothers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Oct. 8
Ali Wong: Single Lady — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Oct. 9
Deceitful Love (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Starting 5 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
The Secret of the River (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Oct. 10
Girl Haunts Boy
The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: Season 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind, Habibi (AE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Outer Banks Season 4: Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft — NETFLIX SERIES
Oct. 11
In Her Place (CL) — NETFLIX FILM
Lonely Planet — NETFLIX FILM
Scream
Uprising (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
Oct. 12
A Quiet Place Part II
A Virtuous Business (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Oct. 14
Mighty Monsterwheelies — NETFLIX FAMILY
Oct. 15
Abandoned
All American: Homecoming: Season 3
Detroiters: Seasons 1-2
Comedy Revenge (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Oct. 16
Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
I AM A KILLER: Season 5 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Justice (PL) — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Selma
Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Untapped: Closing America’s Opportunity Gap
Oct. 17
Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Outside (PH) — NETFLIX FILM
The Shadow Strays (ID) — NETFLIX FILM
Oct. 18
Ghost Hunters: Seasons 10-11
Happiness Is (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
Join or Die
The Man Who Loved UFOs (AR) — NETFLIX FILM
The Turnaround — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Woman of the Hour — NETFLIX FILM
Yintah (CA) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Oct. 19
American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja: Season 3
American Ninja Warrior: Season 14
Oct. 21
Book Club
Kung Fu Panda 4
Oct. 22
Escape at Dannemora: Season 1
Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Oct. 23
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Family Pack (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)
This is the Zodiac Speaking — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Oct. 24
Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black — NETFLIX SERIES
Territory (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES
Oct. 25
Don’t Move — NETFLIX FILM
Hellbound: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Hijack ’93 (NG) — NETFLIX FILM
The Last Night at Tremore Beach (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin (NO) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Simone Biles Rising Part 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Oct. 28
Blippi’s Ultimate Bounce House Challenges: Season 1
Blippi’s Wonderful Talent Show
Oct. 29
Botched: Seasons 2-3
Tom Papa: Home Free — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Oct. 30
Go Ahead, Brother (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 2 (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Manhattan Alien Abduction (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Martha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Time Cut — NETFLIX FILM
Oct. 31
The Diplomat: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Murder Mindfully (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Leaving Netflix – October 2024
Oct. 2
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Oct. 5
Crazy Rich Asians
Oct. 10
It Follows
Oct. 21
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody
Oct. 26
Wentworth: Seasons 1-8
Oct. 31
Bride of Chucky
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Cult of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Dark Waters
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Eat Pray Love
Hellboy
Identity Thief
Jack Reacher
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Jumanji
Key & Peele: Seasons 1-3
La La Land
Magic Mike
Magic Mike XXL
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Mr. Deeds
Save the Last Dance
Seed of Chucky
Sonic the Hedgehog
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Wedding Planner
The Young Victoria
World War Z