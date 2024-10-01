Netflix New Releases: October 2024

Whether you’re into Halloween and Spooky Season or not, there are a lot of exciting things coming to Netflix this October.

The Pogues return when part one of Outer Banks‘ fourth season hits the streamer on Oct. 10. They may have their treasure, but that doesn’t mean they’ve stopped the hunt. The Diplomat returns for season 2 on Oct. 31 after an explosive season finale leaves Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) to pick up the pieces. The animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Oct. 10) also premieres this month, following the famous video game character as she sets off on her next adventure.

For all of your Spooky Season needs, Netflix has some new original films dropping this month. Don’t Move (Oct. 25) is a thriller that follows a grieving young woman (Kelsey Asbille) as she’s forced to outrun an seasoned killer before the paralytic he injected her with takes over her nervous system. Time Cut (Oct. 30) is a time-travel slasher movie that follows a high school student from 2024 as she accidentally travels back in time to 2003, days before her sister was murdered by a masked killer.

Outside of original spooky content, Netflix is also adding horror favorites It Chapter Two, Halloween (2018), You’re Next, and Psycho to its library, among others at the start of the month followed by Scream (Oct. 11) and A Quiet Place Part II (Oct. 12) later on. The first season of the hit series Yellowjackets also joins the streamer this month if you’ve been looking for an excuse to start this survival horror mystery.