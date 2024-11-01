Netflix New Releases: November 2024
New episodes of Arcane, Cobra Kai, and Outer Banks highlight Netflix's new releases for November 2024.
November is a big month for TV on Netflix.
Mike Schur’s latest series A Man on the Inside arrives this month, though the exact date has yet to be released. Ted Danson stars as a retired man who gets a new lease on life when he answers a PI’s call to be a secret mole in an investigation.
The long-awaited second and final season of Arcane is set to drop this month in three parts, on Nov. 9, 16, and 23, respectively. The sixth and final season of Cobra Kai is also set to come to a close this month with part 2 arriving on Nov. 15. Outer Banks season 4 part 2 arrives on Nov. 7.
As far as movies go, if you’re looking to celebrate family this holiday season, the first six movies in the Fast and the Furious franchise will hit Netflix on Nov. 12.
Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.
Netflix New Releases – November 2024
Coming Soon
A Man on the Inside — NETFLIX SERIES
The Later Daters — NETFLIX SERIES
Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
The Trunk (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
November 1
Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase — NETFLIX FAMILY
It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Let Go (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
60 Days In: Season 7
A Paris Christmas Waltz
Fall Into Winter
Free State of Jones
Goosebumps
Just Go With It
Love in the Wild: Season 2
Maid in Manhattan
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Oblivion
Pompeii
The Scorpion King
Sixteen Candles
Superbad
The Whale
Whiplash
November 5
Dirty Jobs: Seasons 1-2
Love Village: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
November 6
Love Is Blind: Argentina (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Meet Me Next Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Pedro Páramo (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
November 7
10 Days of a Curious Man (TR) — NETFLIX FILM
Born for the Spotlight (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES
Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Face Off: Seasons 6-8
Outer Banks: Season 4: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
November 8
A Holiday Engagement
Bank Under Siege (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Cage (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Christmas Trap
Investigation Alien — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
My Dad’s Christmas Date
Mr. Plankton (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Vijay 69 (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
Umjolo: The Gone Girl (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
November 9
Arcane: Season 2, Act I — NETFLIX SERIES
The Lost City
November 10
Focus
November 11
Rob Peace
November 12
Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Rhythm + Flow: Brazil (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
November 13
EMILIA PÉREZ (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
Hot Frosty — NETFLIX FILM
The Mothers of Penguins (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sisters’ Feud (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
SPRINT Part 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
November 14
Beyond Goodbye (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish
The Lost Children (CO) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 15
A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4
Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Million Dollar Decorators: Season 2
November 16
Arcane: Season 2, Act II — NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)
November 18
Wonderoos: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
November 19
UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Zombieverse: New Blood (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
November 20
Adoration (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
GTMAX (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
The Merry Gentlemen — NETFLIX FILM
Our Oceans (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rhythm + Flow: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4
November 21
Maybe Baby 2 (DK) — NETFLIX FILM
Tokyo Override (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
November 22
900 Days Without Anabel (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Empress: Season 2 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Gold Rush: Seasons 1-2
The Helicopter Heist (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
JOY (GB) — NETFLIX FILM
The Piano Lesson — NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY
Spellbound — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tex Mex Motors: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
TRANSMITZVAH (AR) — NETFLIX FILM
When the Phone Rings (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
November 23
Arcane: Season 2, Act III — NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)
November 25
Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Creature Cases: Chapter 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
November 26
Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
November 27
Chef’s Table: Volume 7 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Our Little Secret — NETFLIX FILM
November 28
Asaf (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Is it Cake? Holiday — NETFLIX SERIES
The Madness — NETFLIX SERIES
November 29
Senna (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Snow Sister (NO) — NETFLIX FILM
Leaving Netflix – November 2024
November 5
A Man Called Otto
November 6
Edge of Tomorrow
November 10
Night School
November 14
First Man
Nothing to Lose
Nothing to Lose 2
November 15
Harriet
November 19
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2
November 22
Evil Dead Rise
Sausage Party
November 30
A Beautiful Life
Ali
The Devil’s Own
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Frances Ha
Glengarry Glen Ross
Hunter Killer
It Chapter Two
The Little Things
The Matrix Resurrections
National Security
Pain & Gain
Point Break
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Troy
What to Expect When You’re Expecting