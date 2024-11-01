Netflix New Releases: November 2024

November is a big month for TV on Netflix.

Mike Schur’s latest series A Man on the Inside arrives this month, though the exact date has yet to be released. Ted Danson stars as a retired man who gets a new lease on life when he answers a PI’s call to be a secret mole in an investigation.

The long-awaited second and final season of Arcane is set to drop this month in three parts, on Nov. 9, 16, and 23, respectively. The sixth and final season of Cobra Kai is also set to come to a close this month with part 2 arriving on Nov. 15. Outer Banks season 4 part 2 arrives on Nov. 7.

As far as movies go, if you’re looking to celebrate family this holiday season, the first six movies in the Fast and the Furious franchise will hit Netflix on Nov. 12.