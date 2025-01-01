Netflix New Releases: January 2025

January is an exciting time for TV on Netflix, with several popular series returning for their sophomore season this month.

First up is the second season of To All the Boys spinoff XO, Kitty on January 16. She may have had a somewhat dramatic exit last season, but Kitty Song Covey’s (Anna Cathcart) journey to find love and herself abroad is back on as she finds a way to return to the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) for another semester. Our favorite heartthrob Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) is also set to make an appearance this season.

Speaking of Noah Centineo, The Recruit returns for its second season at the end of the month (Jan. 30). After the shocking season 1 finale, CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Centineo) finds himself in South Korea as he gets pulled into life-threatening espionage and tries to make things right.

In between these two, we have the return of The Night Agent on January 23. Instead of answering the phone, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) is now a Night Action agent himself, but will he be up to the task? We’ll have to wait for season 2 to see.