Netflix New Releases: January 2025
New seasons of The Night Agent, The Recruit, and XO, Kitty highlight Netflix's new releases in January 2025
January is an exciting time for TV on Netflix, with several popular series returning for their sophomore season this month.
First up is the second season of To All the Boys spinoff XO, Kitty on January 16. She may have had a somewhat dramatic exit last season, but Kitty Song Covey’s (Anna Cathcart) journey to find love and herself abroad is back on as she finds a way to return to the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) for another semester. Our favorite heartthrob Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) is also set to make an appearance this season.
Speaking of Noah Centineo, The Recruit returns for its second season at the end of the month (Jan. 30). After the shocking season 1 finale, CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Centineo) finds himself in South Korea as he gets pulled into life-threatening espionage and tries to make things right.
In between these two, we have the return of The Night Agent on January 23. Instead of answering the phone, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) is now a Night Action agent himself, but will he be up to the task? We’ll have to wait for season 2 to see.
Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.
New on Netflix – January 2025
Coming Soon
Fake Profile: Season 2 (CO)– NETFLIX SERIES
Lovers Anonymous (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Roshans (IN) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
January 1
Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Love Scam (IT) — NETFLIX FILM
Missing You (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Number 24 (NO) — NETFLIX FILM
13 Going on 30
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Apollo 13
Blended
Bruce Almighty
Colombiana
Dallas Buyers Club
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Erin Brockovich
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Inception
Interstellar
Little Fockers
Love Actually
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Melancholia
The Net
Notting Hill
Out of Africa
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Schindler’s List
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
January 2
Cunk on Life (GB) — NETFLIX FILM
Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 2 (BZ) — NETFLIX SERIES
January 3
Bandidos: Season 2 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Shafted (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Selling The City — NETFLIX SERIES
Umjolo: My Beginning, My End! (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (GB) — NETFLIX FAMILY
January 4
When the Stars Gossip (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
January 6
My Happy Marriage: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
WWE Raw: 2025 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
January 7
The Breakthrough (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of December 31, 2024
Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Younger: Seasons 1-7
January 8
Dubai Bling: Season 3 (AE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Hound’s Hill (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
I AM A KILLER: Season 6 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Subteran (RO) — NETFLIX SERIES
January 9
American Primeval — NETFLIX SERIES
Asura (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
I am Ilary (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
Lion
The Upshaws: Part 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
January 10
Ad Vitam (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
Alpha Males: Season 3 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
January 11
SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
January 13
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Season 1
January 14
Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Single’s Inferno: Season 4 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
January 15
Hereditary
Krapopolis: Season 1
Public Disorder (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
January 16
XO, Kitty: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
January 17
Back in Action — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Young, Famous & African: Season 3 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
January 18
SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episodes)
January 21
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 10, 2025
January 22
W.A.G.s to Riches — NETFLIX SERIES
January 23
NCIS: Seasons 1-5
The Night Agent: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
January 24
The Sand Castle (LB) — NETFLIX FILM
January 25
SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episodes)
January 26
You Hurt My Feelings
January 28
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 17, 2025
Liza Treyger: Night Owl — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
January 29
Six Nations: Full Contact: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
January 30
Mo: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Recruit: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME
January 31
Lucca’s World (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
The Snow Girl: Season 2 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Leaving Netflix – January 2025
January 1
Jigsaw
January 3
A.X.L.
January 7
65
January 9
Focus
The Wedding Year
January 11
Last Tango in Halifax: Seasons 1-4
January 14
The Magicians: Seasons 1-5
Monk: Seasons 1-8
January 15
Cats
New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-5
Selma
January 20
The Gift
January 25
The Babadook
The Rental
January 26
FullMetal Alchemist
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
January 31
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
The Next Karate Kid
Not Another Teen Movie
Project X
White Chicks
White House Down
Whitney
We’re the Millers
Zero Dark Thirty