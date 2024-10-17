Netflix’s Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Review – A ’90s OVA Wannabe

A fully original series for Netflix, Requiem for Vengeance takes the war seen in the original Gundam series and, instead of focusing on super special main characters of power and importance, follows a grunt team of Zeon soldiers. There’s no over-the-top Super Robot action here. What giant mecha fighting we do get is gritty and grimy and strives to be “real.” The Gundam, often seen as a shining beacon of hope, comes off as a terrifying monster of war whenever it takes to the front line against the Zeon forces. The show strives to keep its animation as grounded as possible, avoiding any sort of anime look for its characters.

In a way Requiem for Vengeance really wants to be like the Gundam OVA The 08th MS Team, but for a new generation. That OVA, which followed a group of guerrilla foot soldiers, famously stripped away the more “super robot” aspects of the franchise. Even though it was less fantastical sci-fi and more Vietnam drama, The 08th MS Team still wasn’t afraid of its anime-like trappings, which makes it a firm fan favorite to this day. But Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance wants to be more “real.” More grounded. The kind of show that “focuses on the characters” that can draw in new fans.

If only it was actually about the characters.

The group of Zeon soldiers, the “Red Wolves” division, are paper thin. There are gestures to why they’re all fighting and what drives them, but none of it makes an impression. Even our lead, Iria, fails to do much other than get a few monologues about “why are we fighting?” Not exactly thrilling or original. It’s not helped by the animation for the human characters, particularly their mouth movements. This isn’t just a problem with the English dub. In both it and the original Japanese, the characters’ mouths are sometimes wildly out of sync with the recorded dialogue. This explains why so much dialogue is delivered off camera or with backs turned to the camera. Little difficult to do a show that actually “focuses on the characters” without uh, actually seeing them.

The plot also fails to impress, with what at times feels like massive gaps in the story that give the impression a year-long series was cut down to six episodes. Characters are set up then abandoned only to reappear later with little fanfare. New characters are constantly introduced when the show can’t even handle the ones set up in the first episode. This could remind one of ‘90s OVAs, like The 08th MS Team, which had much shorter episodes counts than your regular anime. At least those knew the amount of time they were working with and told properly paced stories. Ones that had a lot more heart and life than anything in Requiem for Vengeance.

This isn’t a show that’ll get you invested in Gundam or mecha anime if you aren’t already a die-hard follower. Really the only minor enjoyment to be had is if you’re a Gundam mega fan, where the mere sight of a troop of Gouf mobile suits can bring a smile to your face. Though honestly with how much the plot fails to rouse any excitement, you’d be better off buying some model kits and smashing them together yourself. At least then you’d feel some kind of real connection. No amount of low angles or decently impressive CGI robot action can make up for a lack of story.