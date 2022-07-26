Neighbours Pre-Finale Recap: Jane & Clive, Paul Robinson’s NYC Move, Toadie & Mel’s Wedding, Ramsay St For Sale!

Ramsay Street For Sale

No. 24 Ramsay Street aka Harold and Madge’s old place, is currently owned by Chloe (works at Lassiters, bisexual, her brother Aaron is married to Paul Robinson’s son David Tanaka, her other brother Mark is married to Paige who lives in Adelaide but has flown back to develop her real estate career by selling one property in Ramsay Street). Chloe recently flew to Sydney on a whim to declare her love for ex-squeeze Elly, who was still figuring out her sexuality and knocked Chloe back. Hurt, Elly decided she wants a fresh start and so put No. 24 on the market. Her lodgers Freya, Mackenzie and Kiri now need somewhere to live.

Chloe’s ‘fresh start’ idea spreads around Ramsay Street like a rash and soon, it’s not only No. 24 for sale. Pretty much everybody but Karl and Susan Kennedy decides to sell up and start afresh. Who will the new buyers be?

Paul’s Big Move

In need of money, Lassiters owner/bigshot Paul Robinson (OG 1980s character, capitalism on legs, in real life released this single) was approached by Shane Ramsay (another OG 1980s character, trained to be an Olympic swimmer, has recently come into a cryptocurrency fortune) about starting a partnership. On the advice of Paul’s ex Jane (almost OG 80s character, of Plain Jane Superbrain fame, more on her later) and others, Shane decided he didn’t want Paul as a business partner but instead intended to buy and run the hotel complex solo. By insisting on betting the future of the hotel on a card game, Shane called back to a founding event in Neighbours lore, when his great-grandfather Jack Ramsay played a game of blackjack with Paul Robinson’s great-grandfather Sam to determine whose family the street would be named after.

Paul then got on a Zoom call with his ex-pat grown-up children in New York (hello cameos!), and they told him to sell up and move out there to be with them. David and Aaron are also tempted to sell up, make the move and go with him. Should Paul stay or should he go?

Paul and Terese: Unfinished Business

First things first: Paul’s estranged wife Terese is played by Rebekah Elmaloglou aka Sophie from Home & Away 1990- 1993! Now that’s established, Terese (bereaved mother, recovering alcoholic, moneyed) is currently with Paul’s half-brother Glen Donnelly (pictured above, illegitimate son of Jim Robinson, half-sibling of Paul, Lucy and Scott Robinson, and until-recently estranged father of Kiri, who’s dating Nicolette, daughter of Jane – more on her later). Kiri grew up in the bush in a place called River Bend which her parents are selling. Terese is thinking of buying and developing the land there with Glen and Kiri.

However, Terese and Paul are clearly not over one another. She was touched when Shane told her that Paul made it a strict condition of the sale of Lassiters that he could never remove the memorial plaque erected there to her son Josh, who died there. He was touched when Shane told him that Terese had encouraged the partnership in an attempt to help Paul. Will those two crazy kids work it out?